Hideaway Circus Launches Northeast Tour of STARS ABOVE

2020 Drama Desk Award nominees Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus have announced the launch of Stars Above, a brand new, open-air circus touring the Northeast region of the U.S. this August and September. The Stars Above Northeast tour will make ten stops throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Upstate New York, beginning with the premiere on August 13, 2021 in Brattleboro, VT. Tickets are on sale now at starsabovecircus.com.

A modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth century touring circuses, Stars Above is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we've lost.

Stars Above combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus while showcasing an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians, performing original music and reimagined covers. The all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig.

The cast of Stars Above is comprised entirely of American circus artists - a rarity in contemporary circus. In March 2020, many in the cast were forced to leave contracts with top international companies to return home to the United States. Pandemic travel restrictions created a unique opportunity to bring together some of the most talented circus artists of our time into a single company, spanning ages, genders, ethnicities, and backgrounds. The performers range from sixth-generation circus acts, with skills passed down through their families, to highly gifted individuals from the top circus schools in the world.

Stars Above is created by Drama Desk Award nominees Hideaway Circus , the team behind the underground hit Beyond Babel. A dance-theater riff on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set amid the present-day border crisis, Beyond Babel is scheduled to return to the Gym at Judson in New York City in September 2021.

Hideaway Circus is partnering with over a dozen local organizations to offer affordable tickets for individuals and families that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, so that everyone can share in the exhilaration, wonder and nostalgia when the Stars Above circus comes to their community. Please visit starsabovecircus.com for more information on the availability of free and low-cost options.

Stars Above Northeast Tour Schedule



New England Center for Circus Arts

Brattleboro, VT

August 13-14, 2021

Contemporary Circus & Immersive Arts CenterAugust 19-21, 2021

Lumberyard Center for Film & Performing ArtsAugust 24-25, 2021

Town of Wilton Parks DepartmentAugust 28-29, 2021

Venue To Be AnnouncedNew Paltz, NYAugust 31 - September 1, 2021

Circus CultureSeptember 3-5, 2021

Venue To Be AnnouncedSyracuse, NYSeptember 7-9, 2021

Lake Placid Center for the ArtsSeptember 10-11, 2021

Phantom TheaterSeptember 14-15, 2021

Upper Valley Circus CampSeptember 17-18, 2021

Safety Information

Stars Above follows all federal, state, and local guidance pertaining to outdoor gatherings. We do not anticipate masking or social distancing at most locations by mid-August 2021 and will not require proof of vaccination for our audience members. All seats are individualized and can be spaced apart from one another for patrons who may need additional accommodations. The entire cast and crew of Stars Above are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.