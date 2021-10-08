Hartford Stage Announces Musical Comedy KISS MY AZTEC! as Final Show Of 2021-2022 Season

Hartford Stage announced today that the musical Kiss My Aztec! will be the final production of the Tony Award-winning regional theatre's 2021-2022 season, running June 2 through 26, 2022. This hilarious and irreverent new musical features a book by Tony and Emmy Award-winner John Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, music by Benjamin Velez, and lyrics by David Kamp, Velez, and Leguizamo. The musical comedy, which is based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky, will be directed by Taccone.

Kiss My Aztec! is loosely based on Latin American history... very loosely! Travel back to the 16th century as a group of Aztecs lead the resistance against Spanish invaders. With a fierce female warrior at the helm and a not-so-fierce clown in tow, they mount a scrappy attack - and get entangled with royalty, colonizers, pop stars, and puppets! The production's musical fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk, and meringue makes for a jubilant and hilarious celebration of Hispanic & Latin culture.

Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen states, "I am thrilled we are ending our 21-22 season with such a mischievous, raucous and musical finale. Kiss My Aztec! is a joyous salute to Hartford's large and diverse Latinx community. Come join us at Hartford Stage to laugh and sing and celebrate the return of live theater. ¡Todos en nuestra communidad saldrán riendo del teatro!"

Tickets for Kiss My Aztec! are currently available as part of Hartford Stage's 2021-2022 subscription season, which also includes: Eugene O'Neill's Ah, Wilderness!; Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous; Alaudin Ullah's Dishwasher Dreams; and Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers. Five play subscriptions start at $90 and are available by visiting HartfordStage.org or by calling (860) 527-5151.

Kiss My Aztec! was originally commissioned by Berkeley Repertory Theatre and the world premiere was produced by Berkeley Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse. Single tickets for Kiss My Aztec! will go on sale November 1.

Stanley Black & Decker is the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for Kiss My Aztec!