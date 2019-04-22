HartBeat Ensemble Presents Wi-Moto Nyoka's EL OTRO LADO DEL DESTINO

HartBeat Ensemble has announced Wi-Moto Nyoka's otherworldly drama the complete lineup for El Otro Lado del Destino (The Other Side of Destiny) as the second staged reading of the 2019 WTF! (Women's Theatre Festival).

The workshop performance will feature the playwright in the lead role of Zoe, direction by Hartford choreographer and installation artist Arien Wilkerson, original scoring by Hartford-area composer Chad Browne-Springer. Joining Nyoka onstage in the role of "Her" will be Tonille Simone Watkins, another playwright-actor featured in the first WTF 2019 workshop. The soundscape will be designed by Sadah Espii Proctor.

This gripping story of a young Afro-Latina locked in a struggle with an aggressive supernatural entity will be performed on Friday, May 3rd at 7:30pm at HartBeat Ensemble's Carriage House Theater (360 Farmington Avenue in Hartford). Tickets are available online at HartBeatEnsemble.org or via telephone at (860) 548-9144.

HartBeat Ensemble's WTF! (Women's Theater Festival) is series of new works centered around political and social themes. The goal is to offer playwrights the opportunity to present their work in progress, receive feedback from the audience through talk-backs, and build a sense of place at the Carriage House Theater.

In El Otro Lado del Destino, Zoe has long since turned her back on the family ways and forgotten all about her gift. But when a powerful spirit begins to torment her there is no place left to hide. Zoe must face her past or be the destruction of everyone she loves. A supernatural one act play about a family of Espiritistas navigating old magic in contemporary life. Presentation is bilingual (English/Spanish).

Wi-Moto Nyoka is a performer, writer and transmedia artist. Awards and honors include being a Puffin Foundation grant recipient, a selected librettist for the Brick's Comic Book Theater Festival, Indie Boots Theater Festival Finalist & Audience Award Honorable Mention, A.R.T/New York Creative Space Grant recipient, and MultiStage New Works Contest Semi-Finalist. Wi-Moto's official film selections include Urban Action Showcase, MeccaCon International Film Festival, Official Latino Short Film Festival, The Art of Brooklyn, and Motif Film Festival. Her residencies include Tanzhaus NRW Interdisciplinary Works, The Playwriting Collective Writers Group, Crosstown Arts and Fresh Ground Pepper Playground Playgroup where El Otro Lado del Destino was previously workshopped.

HartBeat Ensemble's WTF presentations are supported in part by Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, Greater Hartford Arts Council's United Arts Campaign, and Travelers.

Founded in 2001 by Steven Raider-Ginsburg, Julia B. Rosenblatt and Gregory R. Tate (1952- 2012), HartBeat Ensemble creates provocative theater that connects our community beyond traditional barriers of class, race, geography and gender. HartBeat's resident home is the Carriage House Theater, 360 Farmington Ave., Hartford.





