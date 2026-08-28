HARVEST AND RUST Neil Young Tribute Band to Play Cheney Hall
The performance will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026.
Tribute act Harvest and Rust, led by Garrett Lechowski, will perform a Neil Young setlist drawn from more than 70 songs spanning his solo career, Buffalo Springfield, and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. The concert will take place at Cheney Hall on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7pm.
Neil Young always follows his own path. A catalog that stretches from hushed acoustic folk to blistering electric rock, from country-tinged tenderness to protest anthems that still sting decades later. Paying proper tribute to that kind of restless, shape-shifting genius takes more than a good guitar player. It takes a band that genuinely loves the music. That is exactly what Harvest and Rust is.
Led by frontman Garrett Lechowski, this Western Massachusetts-based five-piece covers the full sweep of Young's career with a rotating setlist drawn from more than 70 songs. The repertoire spans classics from his solo work, his years with Buffalo Springfield, and his celebrated time with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. No two shows are alike by design, mirroring Young's own refusal to be predictable. This is a live Neil Young tribute experience built for lifelong fans and curious newcomers alike. The full catalog. The full range.
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