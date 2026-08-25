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SIMPLY THE BEST Featuring Dayna Daddio to Bring 80s Rock Tribute to Cheney Hall

The performance will take place on September 12, 2026.

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SIMPLY THE BEST Featuring Dayna Daddio to Bring 80s Rock Tribute to Cheney Hall

Simply The Best, Featuring Dayna Daddio will be presented at Cheney Hall on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM. Some eras don't just produce great music. They produce icons. The 1980s gave the world a generation of female rock artists who rewrote the rules, owned the stage, and created songs that still send a room into a frenzy decades later. Simply the Best is the tribute show those artists deserve.

This six-piece band brings together talented musicians from New York and New Jersey with deep roots in musical theater and high-profile tribute performances. The result is a concert that goes beyond imitation. Unique arrangements, dynamic medleys, and genuine stagecraft make every moment feel alive.

Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Heart, Blondie. This is a live 80s female rock tribute show packed with energy, attitude, and the groundbreaking music of women who changed rock and roll forever.

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