OH, MARY! National Tour Begins Performances at The Bushnell In September
The first national tour of Cole Escola's Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy will launch at The Bushnell in Hartford in September.
The full cast has been announced for the Hartford engagement of Oh, Mary! at The Bushnell from September 19 - 23, 2026.
Joining previously announced stars Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln” and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary's Husband” are Wesley Taylor as “Mary's Teacher,” Pooya Mohseni as “Mary's Chaperone,” and Michael Lepore as “Mary's Husband's Assistant.” The production is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton and produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.
The company also includes Natalie Joy Johnson understudying the roles of “Mary Todd Lincoln” and “Mary's Chaperone,” Mike Cefalo understudying “Mary's Husband's Assistant” and “Mary's Teacher,” and Julius Thomas III understudying “Mary's Husband” and “Mary's Teacher.”
The highly anticipated first National Tour of Oh, Mary! launches in Hartford, Conn. The Award-winning hit begins the strictly limited engagement next month in the Bushnell's Belding Theater.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
Oh, Mary! is produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares Miller & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.
Photo Credit: Daniel Rampulla.
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