MOTHER (AND ME) to Play Merryall Center With Alzheimer's Talkback

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Broadway veteran Melinda Buckley will perform her one-woman show MOTHER (and me) at the Merryall Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 pm, followed by a talkback with Carolyn DeRocco, Vice President of Programs and Education for the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter.

A fast-paced 75 minutes, MOTHER (and me) is about a Hungarian force of nature - all Zsa-Zsa, grand opinions, and showbiz dreams - who is slowly waltzing into dementia as her Broadway baby, Melinda, is shimmying into middle age. An outrageous, tender, and completely unforgettable one-woman show about stepping up and into your own light.

Audiences should be prepared to laugh more than they'd think, and to leave uplifted. Reviewing the show for Berkshire on Stage, Macey Levin wrote that 'you may find yourself crying through side-splitting laughter.' The talkback picks up where the play leaves off: caregiving, what families face, and the resources available to them.

An estimated 80,000 Connecticut residents are living with some form of dementia, supported by roughly 130,000 caregivers, most of them unpaid family members. Those attending are invited to bring their questions and their stories, and to sign up with Team MOTHER for the Western Connecticut Walk to End Alzheimer's, Saturday, October 24 in Newtown. Or they can simply donate anytime at act.alz.org/goto/teamMOTHER.

MOTHER (and me) premiered at FringeNYC, where it earned an extended run. It was further developed with Tony-winning producer Barbara Whitman (Fun Home) and director Kimberly Senior (Disgraced) at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Uptown. Buckley has appeared on Broadway and in national tours of Crazy For You, A Chorus Line, and Bob Fosse's revival of Sweet Charity. The production was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Solo Performance. IMBY called it 'a solo play with a cast of thousands - heartwarming, heartbreaking, and a million laughs.'

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Saturday, September 19, 7:30 pm, followed by a talkback

Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road, New Milford, CT 06776

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