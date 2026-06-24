MANCHESTER PLAYWRIGHT FESTIVAL to Return to Cheney Hall With 11 New Short Plays
The CT festival will present works by Ken Schroeder, Kate Gill, Claudia Isabel, and more local playwrights.
The Manchester Playwright Festival will return, featuring eleven (brand new!) short plays, staged and performed live for the very first time. Two evenings showcasing local playwrights and artists live on stage at Cheney Hall.
Shining a spotlight on new voices, fresh perspectives, and quality stories, homegrown in CT, the festival will take place on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00pm. Tickets start at $8. Discounts are available for Seniors, Students, Military, Groups.
Plays include Sports Ball by Ken Schroeder, Devil in the Details by David Macharelli, Girl Dinner by Shane William Kegler, Love and Other Negotiations by Bill Wiltsie, A Box of Teddy by Alexavier Darius, All the World's a Stage by Jordan A. Miller, Surprise by Scott Stephen Kegler, Modern Fiction by Kate Gill, Looking Back by Ava Molnar, Pac-Man: A Colonizer Story by Claudia Isabel, Can't Stand the Heat by J. Mason Beiter.
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A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
CURTAIN CALL'S SHAKESPEARE ON THE GREEN (7/09-7/19)
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Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Kweskin Theatre (8/06-8/15)
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Guys & Dolls
Kweskin Theatre (6/05-6/27)
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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
The Klein Memorial Auditorium (6/28-6/28)
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Blue Man Group
Mohegan Sun Arena (6/27-6/28)
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Sun Country Fest with Lauren Alaina at Mohegan Sun
Mohegan Sun (7/25-7/25)
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Crazy For You
Goodspeed Opera House (6/19-8/09)
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The Wizard of Oz
Legacy Theatre (7/09-7/09)
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Bye Bye Birdie
Sherman Players, Inc. (6/05-6/28)
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John Arden Music Dueling Pianos
Music Theatre of Connecticut (7/11-7/11)