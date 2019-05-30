Guest Faculty Announced For Playhouse Theater Academy's Musical Theatre Preparatory Program

Broadway veteran, Susan Haefner, and featured actor in Playhouse on Park's The Scottsboro Boys, Ivory McKay, are slated to be the special guest teaching artists for the Musical Theatre Preparatory Program.

Running from July 15-July 26, this two week full-day intensive musical theatre program introduces and prepares young actors (3rd-8th grade) for future training and/or performance in music, dance and theater. Additionally, both Haefner and McKay will hold evening master classes for ages 16 and up.

Musical Theatre Preparatory Program gives older elementary and middle school students instruction in acting, dance, and music. Students will be able to put all their theater knowledge together as well as singing and dancing to experience what it's like to stage a short production with all your favorite characters from ALICE IN WONDERLAND. The mornings will be dedicated learning a wide range of theatrical skills, and the afternoons will be dedicated to the production portion of the show. Students will audition, rehearse, and use their creativity to create props, costumes, etc. On the final day, family and friends will be invited to see the show on stage at Playhouse on Park!

Susan Haefner is very excited to return to Playhouse on Park to teach summer workshops, having taught several in past years. She is grateful to be part of the Playhouse on Park family as an actor and director. As can actor, she has appeared in The Dining Room at the Playhouse, and will play Rosemary in Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical in January 2020. As a director, Susan directed/choreographed 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Little Shop of Horrors and directed Steel Magnolias. Susan is a Broadway veteran, having appeared in State Fair, 42nd Street, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Her national tour credits include Damn Yankees with Jerry Lewis and Billy Elliot. As a teacher, Susan has taught at numerous Performing Arts Schools and Theatres such as Northern Stage, Shuffles Tap School, Weston Playhouse, and Geva Theatre Center's Summer Academy. For more information about Susan, please visit her website: www.susanhaefner.com

Ivory McKay is originally from Michigan! Has lived in New York City for fourteen years and has been blessed to be a part of the Musical Theater World. Graduate of the University of Michigan with a B.A in Psychology, Ivory moved to Chicago for a couple of years and began his Musical Theater training. Joel Hall Studio, Homer Bryant and Lou Conte Studios were the places of Ivory's Ballet, Jazz and Tap training. Moved to NYC and has loved it! Favorite performances include Buzz Who in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (Madison Square Garden), Hello, Dolly! (Ensemble, National Tour Starring Sally Struthers), Judah in Joseph and the Amazing...(National Tour), and Radio City Christmas Spectacular Tours for six years and many Regional Theatres around the country!

Faculty for the Musical Theatre Preparatory Program includes Playhouse on Park Director of Education Elizabeth Simmons (theater), and Kevin Barlowski, Director of Theater and Performance Studies at Bay Path University (music). Guest artists Susan Haefner and Ivory McKay will each lead a two hour master class during the program. The cost of the two-week intensive program is $725. Registration forms and additional information can be found online at www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call 860-523-5900 x10 for more information. Class sizes are limited, register today. The Playhouse Theatre Academy holds its classes at The 224 Ecospace, 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT.





