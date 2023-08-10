Goodspeed to Offer Special Sensory-Friendly Performance of SUMMER STOCK

To make live theatre accessible to all, Goodspeed Musicals will be offering a special Sensory-Friendly Performance for the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, it is adapted from the MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock.



It is important that everyone in our community can experience and benefit from the power of live theatre. This family-friendly performance is designed and intended for people affected by sensory processing challenges. The theatre environment will be altered, providing a safe, friendly, comfortable and judgment-free zone that is welcoming for all. There will be modifications to lighting and sound, an accepting and inclusive environment, and a designated quiet area for people who need a break. The performance is recommended for those families and caregivers who are familiar with and accepting of behaviors exhibited by people affected by sensory processing challenges — and would like to bring a loved one to the theatre.



Forget your troubles—come on, get happy! The tradition of turning a barn into a theater finds fertile new ground in a joyous world premiere inspired by the classic Judy Garland-Gene Kelly movie. When theatrical Gloria invites fellow troupers to the family farm with the idea of putting on a show, her practical sister Jane is stubborn as a mule but relents because the farm needs work—and workers. Sisterhood, budding romance and a Broadway-bound musical are all at risk. But there’s nothing like the sunshine of hits from the American songbook to chase all your cares away!



For this special Summer Stock performance, theatregoers can expect pre-show resources such as a character guide, plot synopsis, photos and video clips, a social story, FAQs, and a “coming to the theatre” video at goodspeed.org/sensory-friendly.



Tickets for this performance are being sold only to people affected by sensory processing challenges and their families. All tickets for the Sensory-Friendly Performance are $12. To purchase tickets or ask questions about this special performance, please contact Morgan Dumark-McNamee at 860.615.0318.



Goodspeed’s Sensory-Friendly Performances are sponsored by Dominion Energy; Hebron Lions Charities, Inc.; Norman Needleman; and Jaqueline Hubbard.



ABOUT GOODSPEED MUSICALS

Goodspeed Musicals has achieved international acclaim and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Under the leadership of Donna Lynn Hilton, Artistic Director and David B. Byrd, Managing Director, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the celebration, development and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed creates powerful, world-class productions of enlightening new and established works to delight, inspire and challenge audiences on its two stages – The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. From Goodspeed, 21 musicals have gone to Broadway (including Man of La Mancha, Annie, Shenandoah and Holiday Inn) and 85 new musicals have been launched. Goodspeed’s Festival of New Musicals, GoodWorks commissioning program and the Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed are distinguished cornerstones of the organization that highlight its commitment to nurture creators and the creative process. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. The organization is supported in part by the Burry Fredrik Foundation; Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts; CT Humanities; Masonicare; The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving; The Shubert Foundation; and WSHU Public Radio. Additional support is provided by Sennheiser, the official audio sponsor; and United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals. For more information, visit Click Here.