Goodspeed Musicals Announces GOODSPEED ON DEMAND

Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton and Managing Director David B. Byrd announced today plans to extend Goodspeed Musicals' reach globally with a new streaming initiative - "Goodspeed On Demand." Beginning March 15, 2021, Goodspeed On Demand will offer musical theatre fans worldwide a variety of streaming content that ranges from never-before-seen archive recordings of past Goodspeed productions to filmed theatrical performances by musical theatre legends to unique concerts from some of the best and brightest performers on the stage today. Each production will be available for several weeks and new content will be added on a regular basis. Goodspeed On Demand is supported in part by Sennheiser, Official Audio Sponsor, and Marquee Sponsor Susan Gonsalves.

Goodspeed On Demand launches with the archive recording of the highly acclaimed new musical, Passing Through and additional offerings in the series will be announced at a later date. Passing Through premiered at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre in the summer of 2019 and for the very first time, audiences can view the entire production from the comfort of their own home.

Set amidst the rich sounds and diverse tapestry of the American landscape, Passing Through tells the incredible true story of a young man who journeys on foot from Pennsylvania to California. During his journey, he meets many strangers who share stories that guide him as he goes. When his trek brings to light an unresolved family crisis, he must use the lessons he's gathered to finally confront his past.

Passing Through features Book by Eric Ulloa , Music and Lyrics by Brett Ryback and is based on the memoir "Walking To Listen" by Andrew Forsthoefel. Ulloa is a 2020 American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist and a 2020 Kleban Prize Award Finalist. His writing credits include 26 Pebbles, which had its world premiere at The Human Race Theatre Company and earned the Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Award in 2017. Ryback is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Cole Porter Award. Most recently, he co-created and performed in the podcast In Strange Woods, which became Apple's #1 Fiction Podcast. His other works include Free Speech Zone (Austin Film Festival Semifinalist) and The Tavern Keeper's Daughter ("Best Musical," Pasadena Weekly).

"Goodspeed Musicals' leadership in the development of new musicals and emerging writers has long been legendary. For that reason, we are thrilled to launch Goodspeed On Demand with the archival video of the developmental production of Passing Through," said Donna Lynn Hilton , Goodspeed's Artistic Director. "Nurtured by Goodspeed for over 3 years through residencies at our Johnny Mercer Writers Grove, our Festival of New Musicals and the 2019 Terris Theatre production, Passing Through is a relevant and beautiful new work which deserves to be heard by audiences worldwide," added Hilton.

David Byrd , Goodspeed's Managing Director is also optimistic about this new initiative. "We are delighted to provide Goodspeed-centric content via Goodspeed on Demand to audiences worldwide. Although we cannot yet welcome patrons back to our theatres, those near and far can now welcome Goodspeed into their home while supporting our theatre as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Speaking of supporting our theatre, we are so pleased that, in addition to our sponsors, a group of donors to our annual Festival of New Musicals, collectively known as "Friends of the Festival," have joined together to provide a significant donation to help underwrite the Passing Through streaming event. Their contribution comes with such heartfelt wishes for Goodspeed Musicals to thrive once again that all of us are deeply touched," added Byrd.

Passing Through will premiere on March 15, 2021 and will be available for viewing any time On Demand until April 4, 2021. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at goodspeed.org or by calling the Box Office at 860.873.8668 (Monday - Thursday 10:00am - 3:00pm). Once a ticket is purchased, viewers will be emailed a unique link and passcode that can be used any time during the streaming period. Once the viewer clicks the link to watch, they will have 72 hours to view the video. Viewers can watch the entire show or watch part and come back later.

Viewers will only need to purchase one ticket per household, but we ask everyone to please consider supporting Goodspeed and the performers by purchasing tickets for all those who will be enjoying the streaming event. Viewers are encouraged to join the virtual watch party and post on social media using #PassingThroughWatchParty and tag @goodspeedmusicals.