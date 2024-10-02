Garet&Co to Present CAN'T KEEP FRIENDS in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Have you ever felt like you can't keep friends? In their first show of their fourth season, Garet&Co dissects the constantly complicated attempts of people attempting to relate to and understand other people. With themes of self-doubt, misunderstandings, difficult transitions, childhood trauma, and eventually, some kind of acceptance, Garet&Co presents what they hope will be a relatable series of works in efforts to remind their audience that each of us is quietly struggling with many of the same challenges- most of which are born from simply being a human with emotions.

This show will be their first full-company show of Season 4! "Can't Keep Friends" will lead with a piece created in their 2024 residency titled "Can't Keep Friends," the piece which inspired the curation of works included in the show. They are thrilled to be premiering an extended version of our landmark piece "everyday&everynight," which was recently performed this Summer at Jacob's Pillow. Garet&Co's "Imposter Syndrome," most recently performed at Hartford Dance Festival, University Settlement, and Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center will also be taking the stage. In addition to these fan-favorite works, Garet&Co will be premiering 6 brand new works that the audience has never seen!

"Can't Keep Friends" will be the debut performance for their new Season 4 Professional Company Members, and will also debut their new cast of exceptional high schoolers that make up our student program.

There will be a reception following the concert with food and drinks, included in the price of your ticket! Garet&Co can't wait to celebrate the catharsis of contemporary dance with you at "Can't Keep Friends."

