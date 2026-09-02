Garde Arts Center to Present A NIGHT TO REMEMBER Centennial Reenactment

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Garde Arts Center will continue its Centennial Season with a slate of movies, music, comedy, magic and special events throughout September and early October, culminating in A Night to Remember: 1926 Opening Night Reenactment on October 3.

The upcoming lineup includes country legend Randy Travis, illusionist Leon Etienne, comedian Mike Hanley, Beyond 1969 and BackTrax, Felicia Rose and more.

The Guardian

Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

The Garde's Real Movie Palace Experience will present a screening of the 2006 film The Guardian, starring Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher. Presented by the CT Maritime Heritage Festival, the film follows elite Coast Guard rescue swimmers and celebrates the traditions of America's maritime history.

Beyond 1969 and BackTrax

Sunday, September 13 at 7 p.m.

Beyond 1969 and BackTrax will share the stage for an evening of classic rock and nostalgic favorites. Beyond 1969 pays tribute to the music of the late 1960s and beyond, while Connecticut cover band BackTrax performs a mix of classics and unexpected favorites.

The event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Mike Hanley

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Craft Beer Tour will present comedian Mike Hanley in the Oasis Room. Hanley's comedy draws on relationships, kids and everyday life, and his television appearances have included Today and Good Morning America.

Magic Rocks With Leon Etienne

Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m.

Illusionist Leon Etienne will bring Magic Rocks to the Garde. Etienne has appeared on America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. The family-friendly show combines large-scale illusions, sleight of hand and comedy.

Felicia Rose

Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m.

Mezza Stage + Studio and Garde Arts Center will present an afternoon with singer-songwriter Felicia Rose and percussionists Tam Zezulka and Kevin Gallagher II of The Omies and Shakti Ma and the Rainbow Serpents.

The event will also feature a meet and greet with the artists and appearances by psychic mediums and readers from Mystical Horizons.

Randy Travis: The More Life Tour

Thursday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis will bring The More Life Tour to the Garde alongside James Dupré and Travis' longtime touring band.

Dupré and the band will perform Travis hits including “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Travis will make a special appearance and interact with the audience but will not sing during the performance.

A Night to Remember: 1926 Opening Night Reenactment

Saturday, October 3 at 6 p.m.

The centerpiece of the Garde's Centennial Season will recreate the theater's original 1926 opening night 100 years later.

The evening will celebrate the Roaring Twenties with live music, vintage entertainment, immersive performances and interactive experiences throughout the theater.

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026

Sunday, October 4 at 3 p.m.

The Real Movie Palace Experience will present the 29th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. Audiences will watch the festival's 10 finalists and cast ballots for Best Film and Best Actor, joining viewers at more than 500 venues around the world.

Ticket Information

Tickets, registration information and additional event details are available through the Garde Arts Center. The venue is located at 325 State Street in New London, Connecticut.

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