Garde Arts Center Sets Centennial Events Featuring REVISITING CREEDENCE, THE GUARDIAN and More

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The Garde Arts Center will continue its Centennial Season with a series of late-summer events spanning music, film and community programming.

The New London venue will kick off the stretch August 19 with a Centennial Kickoff Business After Hours event presented with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, which is celebrating its own 80th anniversary season.

On August 23, Revisiting Creedence will bring the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival to the Garde stage, performed by musicians with ties to the band's legacy.

The lineup will continue September 11 with a Real Movie Palace Experience screening of the 2006 film The Guardian, starring Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher. The screening will be presented as part of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival weekend.

The events lead toward the Garde's October 3 Centennial celebration, A Night to Remember, which will recreate the theater's original 1926 opening night.

A Centennial Kickoff

August 19

The Garde Arts Center and Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will join together for a Centennial Kickoff Business After Hours event celebrating the Garde's Centennial Season and the ECSO's 80th Anniversary Season.

Revisiting Creedence

Sunday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

Revisiting Creedence will bring the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival back to the Garde stage in a concert featuring performers with roots in the band's musical legacy.

The Real Movie Palace Experience: The Guardian

Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

Presented as part of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, the Garde will screen the 2006 film The Guardian, starring Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher.

The maritime drama follows elite United States Coast Guard rescue swimmers and centers on the dangers and traditions of maritime rescue service.

A Night to Remember

Saturday, October 3

The Garde Arts Center will recreate its 1926 opening night as part of its Centennial Season. A Night to Remember will look back at the glamour and spectacle surrounding the theater's original debut.

Originally opened in 1926 as a vaudeville house and silent film palace, the Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London, Connecticut. The restored Moroccan-style theater continues to present both live performance and cinema programming.

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