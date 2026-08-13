Garde Arts Center to Present OUR HOUSE and REVISITING CREEDENCE This August
The New London venue will also kick off its centennial celebration with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra.
The Garde Arts Center in New London, Connecticut will take audiences back into rock history this August with performances celebrating the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The month will also include a Centennial Kickoff Business After Hours celebrating the Garde's 100th season and the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra's 80th anniversary season.
First up is Our House: The Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, which will be presented Sunday, August 16 at 7 p.m. The concert brings together an ensemble of musicians to perform songs from the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young repertoire.
On Wednesday, August 19, the Garde will join with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra for its Centennial Kickoff Business After Hours. The event will commemorate two milestones in New London's performing arts community as the Garde prepares to celebrate its centennial season and the ECSO marks its 80th anniversary.
The August lineup continues Sunday, August 23 at 7 p.m. with Revisiting Creedence. Featuring performers who toured with original members of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the concert recreates the sound and catalog associated with the legendary rock band.
The events come as the Garde approaches a century in operation. Originally opened in 1926 as a vaudeville house and silent film palace, the restored Moroccan-style theater continues to present both live performances and films. The venue features a DCI-compliant 4K digital projection system, eight-channel surround sound and a 40-by-25-foot screen.
The Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London, Connecticut.
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Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Kweskin Theatre (8/06-8/15) PHOTOS
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CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS
Jorgensen Center (11/15-11/15)
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Dar Tarjameh [In Translation]
Live & In Color (9/17-9/19)
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The Sound of an Anklet
Live & In Color (9/18-9/20)
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PUNCH BROTHERS
Jorgensen Center (11/07-11/07)
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CAMERATA RCO
Jorgensen Center (10/21-10/21)
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Beyond 1969: A Musical Tribute to The Greatest Year in Music
The Little Theatre of Manchester (8/29-8/29)
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Titanic
Offsite Connecticut Theatre (8/16-8/16)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/27-11/27)
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Mamma Mia!
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (10/20-10/25)