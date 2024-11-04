GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE! Comes to Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, the Ivoryton Playhouse will invite audiences for God Bless Us, Everyone!, a spirited new Christmas comedy written and directed by the Playhouse’s own Executive Director, Jacqueline Hubbard. Opening just in time for the holiday season, God Bless Us, Everyone! delivers laughs, charm, and a heartwarming message in a delightfully self-referential, theatrical experience.

Set in the Ivoryton Playhouse on Christmas Eve, God Bless Us, Everyone tells the story of a few crew members who find themselves trapped by a fierce snowstorm. The crew’s holiday plans are soon interrupted by unexpected company – the legendary ghosts of the Playhouse who, in the spirit of tradition, return every Christmas Eve to perform A Christmas Carol. Frustrated by the presence of the living yet needing their help to bring their beloved tradition to life, these spectral performers must enlist the crew members to fill out the cast and carry out their annual ritual.

With humor and heart, God Bless Us, Everyone! is a tale of acceptance, unity, and the “spirit” of the season – a celebration of community and embracing the unknown. As the ghostly cast and their living counterparts work to bring A Christmas Carol to life, audiences will surely be swept up in this endearing journey of holiday discovery.

“Jacqui’s script brings something truly special to the Playhouse stage this season,” says Ben Hope, Executive Producer. “It’s a show that celebrates what makes live theater so unique, blending humor, magic, a touch of holiday spookiness, and a deep sense of togetherness that will resonate with all who see it. We’re thrilled to end our season with this original production.”

Perfect for families and friends looking to start their holiday season with laughter and inspiration, God Bless Us, Everyone! is a must-see for all who cherish the spirit of the holidays.

