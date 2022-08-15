From Banker To Bootlegger: Resident Elliott Davis Shares His 2ND ACT Story September 21

How does one evolve from a Banker to a Bootlegger in 2022? On September 21 at 7pm, Elliott Davis the man behind the Mine Hill Distillery brand of spirits and a resident of Washington, CT for the last twenty-two years, will share his fascinating story of how he did just that, when he kicks off the Palace Theater's fifth season of the popular 2ND ACT series.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. 2ND ACT is sponsored by The Village at East Farms, a Benchmark Senior Living Community.

In 2015 Elliott Davis set out to establish a craft distillery in a historic restoration of a 19th century landmark along the Shepaug River in Roxbury, CT. While his backstory is that he ran a European Venture Capital fund, Elliott always had an appreciation for history and pleasure in a good cocktail, which inspired his vision for Mine Hill Distillery. Today, Mine Hill Distillery is now producing award-winning spirits with a sense of place and is committed to their motto Still Made in Connecticut.

Learn how he moved from the board room to the barrel house and why he gave up spreadsheets for spirits. Enjoy sampling some of Mine Hill's craft spirits as well as in a cocktail at the event.

2ND ACT presents very real and personal stories featuring ordinary people sharing extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, insightful and often humorous, these after-50 life stories may just ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers who are living their best lives today!

