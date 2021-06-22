Frank Ingrasciotta to Present BLOOD TYPE: RAGU at Legacy Theatre

Writer/Performer Frank Ingrasciotta treads the boards once gain performing his one-man play Blood Type: RAGU at the historic and newly-renovated Legacy Theatre in Stoney Creek, CT. This vintage theatre once housed Orson Welles renowned Mercury Theatre Company.

Blood Type: RAGU will perform as a special event on Friday, July 9th and Saturday, July 10th at 7 pm, followed by a matinee performance on Saturday, July 17th at 2 pm. Blood Type: RAGU is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story exploring an Italian immigrant child's delicate dance between culture, identity, and forgiveness.

Ingrasciotta gives a tour-de-force portrayal of over 20 characters who live, love and laugh, in this fast-paced journey that is not just a comedy, not just a drama - It's family -- and we all have one!

The show delighted audiences Off-Broadway at the Actors' Playhouse in New York City receiving a glowing New York Times review. It has performed over 1,000 performances nationally and internationally touring such theatres as the Sheas Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY) produced by Tony Award Winner Albert Nocciolino, also at the Capital Repertory Theatre (Albany, NY), 14th Street Playhouse (Atlanta, GA), Dante Hall Theatre (Atlantic City, NJ), George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick, NJ), Seven Angels Theatre (Waterbury, CT), Winnipeg Theatre Festival (Canada), and numerous Performing Arts Centers.

Blood Type: RAGU is the recipient of the Westchester Council Arts Award for Outstanding Artist, a Sons of Italy Recognition Award, and the winner of two United Solo Awards for Best Comic Actor and Best Comedic Script. It also performed for Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislators where it received honors on the house floor of the New York State Capital. Blood Type: RAGU is also chronicled and analyzed in Prof. Fred Gardaphe's book, From Wiseguys to Wisemen: The Gangster and Italian-American Masculinities.

