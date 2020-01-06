Fourth Annual Festival of Women's Plays Opens Season at the Ivoryton Playhouse

The Ivoryton Playhouse is thrilled to announce the date of its Fourth Annual Women Playwrights Initiative - 4 x 4 in 2020.

Over 170 plays from all over the country were submitted to the initiative and the four finalists will be traveling to Ivoryton from Washington State, California, Indiana and Maryland to have their work presented in a series of staged reading on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020.

The Initiative includes the Ellie Award and a $500 stipend for each of the four women playwrights chosen and provides a safe, nurturing environment for the development of new, one-act plays with a director and actors. The plays are by and about women and the issues that shape their lives, and the workshop culminates in a festival of staged readings which will take place on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at the Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. (Snow date - Sunday, February 23rd.)

At 2pm, there will be two readings presented. Savior by Sharon Goldner - two modern moms at a yoga class dealing with an absurd yet very familiar situation - what do you do when your five year old tells you he is the messiah? 1200 miles to Jerome by Crystal V. Rhodes - the daunting experience of the Franklin family who are traveling through the Deep South with a fugitive in tow in the 1940s. It is a journey in which "driving while black" could mean the difference between life and death.

At 7pm, the festival will continue with performances of Court - by Holly Arsenault - an intimate look at divorce and custody battles from a child's unique, funny and raw perspective, and Deanna and Paul by Dagney Kerr - Deanna's a quirky waitress with a strict no tipping policy. Paul's a surly customer with a tight lid on his heart. Their lonely worlds collide one day in a small-town diner, where one cup of coffee can change everything.

To purchase tickets for the Women Playwrights Festival please call 860.767.7318 or go to www.ivorytonplayhouse.org





