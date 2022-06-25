Five for Fighting with Special Guest, The Verve Pipe, Bring a Night of Hits to The Ridgefield Playhouse for on July 26

Five For Fighting and The Verve Pipe are teaming up for one night only to bring their hits to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:30pm as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car and 068 Magazine Singer Songwriter Series. Five for Fighting, best known for their 2002 Grammy Award-nominated song, "Superman (It's Not Easy)," and other favorites such as, "The Riddle," "Chances," "World," and the sentimental smash hit, "100 Years," has sold more than 2.5 million albums. Earlier this year, John Ondrasik (aka Five for Fighting), released his new song, "Can One Man Save the World," as a tribute to Ukrainian President Zelensky. The Verve Pipe burst onto the 90s alternative scene with "The Freshman," which peaked at #5 in the Billboard Hot 100. The multi-platinum band has found widespread success and admiration for their highbrow, radio-friendly songs like "Photograph," "Hero," "Happiness Is," and "Never Let You Down." Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit The Hideaway (30 Grove Street, Ridgefield) before the performance and enjoy a complimentary draft beer or glass of wine with your entrée when you show your ticket! Five For Fighting is a featured artist of media sponsor WEBE 108fm.

John Ondrasik, the Californian, who goes by Five for Fighting (a five-minute penalty for on-the-ice fist-a-cuffs), burst on the scene more than 20 years ago with the Grammy Award-nominated hit "Superman (It's Not Easy)," As a songwriter, Ondrasik has written for Josh Groban, The Backstreet Boys, and many others. His songs have been featured in 350 films, television shows and advertisements. He has performed for the USO several times and has donated five volumes of compilation albums he created to the United States troops, distributing over one million albums to troops serving around the world.

In March 2022, Ondrasik released his new song, Can One Man Save the World, as a tribute to Ukrainian President Zelensky who Ondrasik has dubbed the Superman Ukrainian. "Like so many of you, I am inspired and in awe of President Zelensky, his wife Olena, and the Ukrainian people. Their courage and determination in the face of the Russian onslaught gives hope and fortitude to all freedom loving people. In Zelensky I sense we are witnessing a modern day, Winston Churchill. It may make you ask yourself; Can One Man Save The World?" Ondrasik shares. The artist is no stranger to using his voice as a call to action and to help create global awareness of critical issues. His previous release "Blood on My Hands" is a concerning cry for action to rescue Americans and allies left behind on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Earlier this year, Ondrasik also launched a bi-monthly docu-series, Meet The Heroes, which features the singer/songwriter interviewing Americans who were involved with rescuing and evacuating American citizens, Green Card holders, and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

Tickets available no from $69.50-$90.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.