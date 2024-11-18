Feature: 12 ANGRY JURORS at Westhill High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Northstar Playermakers, an exceptional high school drama club, will present Reginald Rose’s timeless play, 12 Angry Jurors at Westhill High School for one weekend only.

Stay with us. Westhill High School has an extensive theater space in its modern auditorium that is ideal for large scale plays and musical productions. Its players are highly talented and have a good deal of experience on the stage. Many of its prodigies have also performed at Curtain Call’s Youth Theater and in Stamford All-Schools Musical. This is where you will find some of tomorrow’s professional theater performers.

This play is particularly timely as ethnic tensions have been rising. When this critic last saw a professional production of Twelve Angry Men, at intermission, one of the audience members referred to “the Black kid” who was being tried. WAIT! There was never any mention of the defendant’s race or ethnicity in the play, but it proves that ignorance and prejudice are still an issue for society, even 70 years after the play was published. As a society, we need constant reminders that anyone of any background, even socially or political prominent, can commit any kind of crime.

The play features Krisha Parmer, Sean Wells, Holly Jean, Sophia Chu, Greenley Lasko, Christie Etienne, Aaron Friedman, Tristan Kozlowski, Dannah Daily, Adrian Corbo, Cian Gareau, and Leia Potenza as the 12 jurors. The guard is played by Shayna Morse and the Judge by Jaidon Naranjo. Robert Ayala, the school’s ninth grade Assistant Principal plays the court clerk.

The Production Team is headed by Nicole Kittleman, who is the show’s director, producer, and program director. She is also the Costume Designer along with Izzy Nastasi, who is also the stage manager. Adrian Corbo is the assistant program. Tyler Kittleman is the show’s lighting and sound designer. The set design is by Dr. Jesse Glaude. The tech crew is comprised of Dr. Glaude’s construction class, Kimberly Aragon, Jadyn Pettway, Guillermo Jaquez Palacios, Basil Rivera, Cristian Retana Portillo, Diego Bentiez Ospina, Will Ruffinott, Brian Brown, Raphiel New, Rylee Walters, and Sophia Almodiel. The cast and crew were the set painters.

The show runs on Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 24 at 2:00. Tickets are $20.00 ($15.00 for students) and are available online or at the door. Westhill High School is located at 125 Roxbury Road in Stamford. There is plenty of free parking. For more information, call (203) 977-4838 or visit www.westhilltheater.org.

