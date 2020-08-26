Fairfield Summer Stage Back To School With ANNIE WARBUCKS

Enrollment will be limited to 25 participants.

Fairfield Summer Stage, an immersive musical theatre education program, will present its annual Back to School Session this fall. Featuring a professional staff and participants grades 1-10 from Fairfield County, Back to School will start rehearsals for "Annie Warbucks" on September 12th and rehearse Tuesdays and Saturdays through November 7th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in downtown Fairfield (661 Old Post Rd).

They will audition for, rehearse, and perform the show, "Annie Warbucks" over the span of 8 weeks. In accordance with CDC guidelines, they will be limiting enrollment to 25 participants. They will also be rehearsing outdoors (weather permitting) and doing temperature screenings upon arrival. Regular hand washing and mask wearing (while indoors or when social distancing is not possible) will also be enforced.

Students will rehearse the show Tuesdays 5-6:30pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. They will audition for and be assigned roles on the first day. Participants are welcome to join for every rehearsal, but are only required to attend the days for which their character is called. They will do their best to work around conflicts, with no conflicts accepted during the final week ("tech week.")

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Christy-McIntosh-Newsom and Music Direction by Eli Newsom.

All the ingredients that made Annie so successful are here once again, with an old-fashioned romance thrown in for good measure, in Annie Warbucks! Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, return with all new laughs, romance and unforgettable songs.

The action picks up right where Annie leaves off, when Child Welfare Commissioner Harriet Doyle arrives on the scene to inform Daddy Warbucks that he must marry within 60 days so that the newly adopted Annie can have a proper mother. In the end, Daddy Warbucks' whirlwind search for a fitting bride uncovers not only a plot by Doyle and her daughter to strip him of his fortune, but also his true feelings for Grace Farrell.

Enrollment is $750 and scholarships and financial aid are available.

Get more details and enroll on their website today at https://www.fairfieldcenterstage.org/back-to-school-2020-theater-program

