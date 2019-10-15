Fairfield Center Stage To Hold Benefit Concert On November 23

Fairfield Center Stage continues its 2019/20 season with the benefit concert Don't Dream It...Be It, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8pm. The show will take place at Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach, Fairfield, CT.

This one-night-only gala concert featuring pop, rock, jazz and Broadway musical numbers is a not-to-be-missed event. Complete with a silent auction featuring thousands of dollars worth of prizes and a large cast of performers made up of 60 incredible local singers and a live band, this concert promises to entertain and benefit the non-profit theatre company, which is promising to put Fairfield "center stage!"

The evening will feature songs around the theme of "dreams," including songs by Aerosmith, John Lennon, and from Broadway shows like Kinky Boots, Tootsie, Six, Chicago, and more. The performance will also include a sneak preview of the upcoming 2019/20 season, with songs from Mamma Mia and Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life."

VIP seating is available for $100, Platinum VIP tables seating eight guests are $1,000. Regular seating is available for $40 per ticket. Amenities for VIP patrons include: premium seating, sparkling wine, chocolates, and reserved parking. Visit the FCS website for VIP ticketing details. A bar with wine, beer, and soft drinks will be open before and during the performance. The event will also include both a silent auction and live auction, featuring access to exclusive house seats to Broadway shows. Parking is free in the on-site lot.

Following Don't Dream It: Be It, the 2019/20 season will include A Christmas Carol Experience, FCS Rocks: Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life, Wit, Mamma Mia! and the 2020 Playathon. Open call auditions are held throughout the season.

Fairfield Center Stage is a new community theater group that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage has dedicated our inaugural seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues, as well as producing a free annual 'musical in concert' outdoors in downtown Fairfield in hopes that it will become a town-wide tradition.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org





