Fairfield Center Stage Presents WIT This Weekend

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, continues its 2019/20 season with a special livestream performance of WIT, May 30, 2020. This performance is in lieu of the postponed run from March due to COVID-19. The production, led by Director Brian Crook (Associate Artistic Director) has obtained special permission by playwright Margaret Edson and Dramatists Play Service to present this special virtual performance.

About the show: Professor Vivian Bearing, an expert on the work of 17th-century British poet John Donne, has spent her adult life contemplating religion and death as literary motifs. Diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer, she consents to an aggressive and experimental form of chemotherapy administered by Dr. Kelekian and his assistant, Dr. Posner, her former student. Facing death on a personal level, she reflects on her life and work.

Tickets are $10 ($20 'family price' for households of 2 or more). Ticket holders will be sent a secret link to access the performance via the ticket purchaser's email address on Sat May 30th @ 6pm ahead of the 7pm performance. All you need for this event is: (1) an internet connection and (2) an internet browser. Laptops/desktops/mobile devices/tablets all ok! This New Medium allows us to continue to provide our audiences access to quality, affordable theatre in a safe, socially distanced manner.

We are also reserving the following evening, Sun May 31 @ 7pm as a makeup date, in the case of an unforeseen technical issue that prohibits the performance from happening. We trust the theater gods will be with us for a smooth broadcast on the 30th, but ask that patrons also hold the makeup evening in their schedules.

The approximate running-time of WIT is 95 minutes with no intermission.

The all-local cast includes Monica O'Brien as Vivian Bearing, Ph.D., Eric Dino as

Harvey Kelekian, M.D., Sean Davis as Jason Posner, M.D., Amanda Brenner as Susie Monahan, R.N., B.S.N., Marilyn Olsen as E. M. Ashford, D.Phil., Steve Benko as Mr. Bearing, and Bonnie Gregson, Tammy Mulrooney, Brodey Ott as the Ensemble.

WIT is recommended for ages 16+ (Content advisory: This play contains themes of illness and death).

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage has dedicated our inaugural seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues, as well as producing a free annual 'musical in concert' outdoors in downtown Fairfield in hopes that it will become a town-wide tradition at the start of summer.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

