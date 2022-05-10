Fairfield Center Stage Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in June

Fairfield Center Stage (FCS), a community theater group, will present a 2 weekend run of the hit Broadway show THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Fairfield this June. The show runs for two weekends, June 17-25 at Fairfield Ludlowe High School Auditorium. Tickets ($15-30) are available for sale at www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.

This production will feature a cast of 30 local adult and children performers and a live band of 5 musicians.

Performances are Fridays June 17 & 24 at 7:30pm, and Saturdays June 18 & 25 at both 2pm & 7pm. Performances will be presented indoors at Fairfield Ludlowe High School Auditorium, 785 Unquowa Rd in Fairfield (free onsite parking lots). Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime. The approximate running time of SPONGEBOB... is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and the rest of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. The bold, original musical celebrates friendship, cooperation, and the power of unity and inclusion. The power of optimism really can save the world. This show is for the entire family!

Based on the Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenburg and Book by Kyle Jarrow

Original Songs by: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might be Giants, T.I. Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Palent, Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, Additional Music by Tom Kitt, Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Joel Fenster, Music Direction by Benjamin Doyle, Choreography by Lindsay Johnson, Scenic Design by Kevin Pelkey, Costume Design by Natasha Fenster, and Sound Design by Chris Gensur. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Nick Kuell serves as Production Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

The all-local cast includes Marcelo Calderon (SpongeBob SquarePants), Jacob Rogotzke (Patrick Star), Alexis Willoughby (Sandy Cheeks), Eli Newsom (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Brian Crook (Mr. Eugene H. Krabs), Ainsley Dahlstrom (Pearl Krabs), Jonathan David (Sheldon J. Plankton), Ashley McLeod (Karen the Computer), Steve Autore (Patchy the Pirate), Macelle Morrisey (Mayor of Bikini Bottom), Vigil Watson (Perch Perkins), Jacob Litt, Isiah Rodriguez, & Aleeki Shortridge (The Electric Skates), Mia Tommins (Larry the Lobster), Brian Bish (Mrs. Puff), Jim Hisey (Old Man Jenkins), Erick Sanchez (Buster Bluefin), CJ Newsom & Virgil Watson IV (Gary the Snail), Shea Frimmer (Foley Artist), Steve Benko (The French Narrator), and Ensemble Members: Ben Brennan, Emery Holden, Virginia LeVasseur, Ainsley Novin, Brianna Parkin, Josiah Perez, Ryan Romero, Aleeki Shortridge, Sadie Smith, Alyvia Tuason, and Rita Watson.

Seating policies: Reserved center orchestra seating is available for $25-30. Discounted General Admission (sides and rear locations) is available for $20 for adults (13+) and $15 for kids 12 and under. General admission is first-come, first-served when the house opens (approximately 30 minutes before showtime). At the time of this press release (May 8, 2022), there are no mask requirements for audience members. However, the production may adapt to changes in CDC and/or local guidelines and reserve the right to change policy to require indoor masking for all audience members in order to best serve the production's ability to remain open with unmasked performers onstage, up to and including the date of performances. Existing patrons will be alerted via email if any changes are made to the masking policy. All sales final, no refunds, even upon any adjustments to the mask policy after purchase.

Concession snacks and drinks will be available before the show and at intermission. Indoor public restrooms available. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). Transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org)

Fairfield Center Stage,a 501(c)3 organization, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, we aim to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.