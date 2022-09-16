Fairfield Center Stage Presents THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Next Month

Fairfield Center Stage time warps to 1973 with THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW -- MOVIE WITH LIVE FLOOR SHOW: on Friday, October 28th @ 7:30pm and Saturday October 29th at @ 7:30pm at Trevi Lounge, a popular gay bar at 548 Kings Highway Cutoff. Free parking onsite and in vicinity lots.

Director Brian Bish will create an evening of "absolute pleasure." The cast of live actors will be paying tribute to the original RHPS Fan Club's concept of "The Floor Show," combining the screening of the ﬁlm with an ensemble of performers on stage, audience participation, and the use of props and costumes.

The festivities will begin at 7:30pm both nights and will include a costume contest, the movie screening and floor show. A full bar is available before, during, and after the performance (21+ bring ID for alcohol service). The approximate running time of the experience is 2 hours including the pre-show festivities and movie.

Seating policies: Tickets are $20 for regular seating (mix of folding chairs and barstool options), and $40 VIP Table seating (purchase entire table, includes table service and prop bag). Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime.

The 1975 film THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, which today has a worldwide cult following, is based on the award-winning musical (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW), a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror 'B movies' of the 1950s and 60s. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and finding themselves seeking help at the home of a mad transvestite scientist unveiling his new creation, a muscle man named Rocky Horror. Countless international productions have since spanned across 6 of the world's continents and the film holds the distinction of being the longest-running release in history.

Audience participation at THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW FLOOR SHOW is encouraged, and dry props will be available for sale for $5 (no wet props allowed in the venue, please!). This fully costumed and staged floor show will be an evening of audience participation and partying in true ROCKY HORROR fashion.

COVID/mask policies: At the time of this announcement, this event & venue is a mask-optional environment, and the performers will be unmasked. Vaccination status will not be checked. However, given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic and related guidelines, the event producers reserve the right to adjust audience masking policies to align with any shifts in the venue requirements, or CDC or local guidelines leading up to the event, including after ticket purchase.

Parental Advisory: the recommended age for this production is 16+, and patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Parental discretion is advised, as event contains mature subject matter not suitable for all audiences (for the imdb parental guide, click here: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0073629/parentalguide)

More policies: Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). No refunds due to any covid/testing related situations, however, selling/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW has been the adult way to celebrate Halloween for more than 40 years, and antici.......pation for this event can begin now!

Fairfield Center Stage, a 501(c)3 organization, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, we aim to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org