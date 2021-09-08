Fairfield Center Stage Presents MAMMA MIA! October 15-24

Fairfield Center Stage will present an outdoor production of the hit musical MAMMA MIA! in Fairfield this October.

The show runs for two weekends, October 15-24, on the back lawn of the Scandinavian Club, 1351 S Pine Creek Rd in Fairfield. Tickets are available for sale at www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.

FCS is thrilled to be back at the Scandinavian Club after last October's outdoor ABBA concert. Much like that event, FCS will present this musical comedy to the community outdoors and socially distanced (lawn square seating). This production will feature a cast of 28 performers and a live onstage band of 6 musicians. Audiences BYO blankets/low-back chairs & picnics for this inclusive, family-friendly event. Amenities include concessions (including wine and beer), and access to portable restrooms. For accessible seating questions please email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.

Performances are Fridays Oct 15 & 22 @ 7:30pm, Saturdays Oct 16 & 23 @ both 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays Oct 17 & 24 @ 2pm. Performances will be presented outdoors at The Scandinavian Club of Fairfield, 1351 S Pine Creek Rd in Fairfield. Parking options include a free onsite lot and vicinity street parking. The park opens one hour before showtime for seating/picnics. The approximate running time of MAMMA MIA! IS 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

MAMMA MIA! is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, former members of the band. The musical includes such hits as "Super Trouper", "Lay All Your Love on Me", "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take a Chance on Me", "Thank You for the Music", "Money, Money, Money", "The Winner Takes It All", "Voulez-Vous", "SOS" and "Mamma Mia". Over 65 million people have seen the show, which has grossed $4 billion worldwide since its 1999 debut. A film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård and Julie Walters was released in July 2008 and was followed by a sequel film in July 2018. An international hit, the Broadway incarnation closed in 2015, after a 14-year run, making it the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history.

The Production is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom. The all-local production staff includes Music Direction by Jackie Martino, Choreography by Kelsey Kaminski, Scenic Design by Kevin Pelkey, Costume Design by Jessica Camarero, Lighting Design by Don Rowe, and Sound Design by Chris Gensur. Lisa Dahlstrom and Krista Watson serve as the Production Stage Managers.

The all-local cast includes Marilyn Olsen (Donna), Jessica Pescosolido (Sophie), Carolyn Reeves (Tanya), Shannon Grumet (Rosie), Mark Silence (Sam), Bill Warncke (Harry), Jeff Fulton (Bill), Sean Davis (Sky), Monique Castillo (Ali), Marcelle Morrisey (Lisa), Erick Sanchez Gomez (Eddie), Bobby Henry (Pepper), and ensemble members Jennifer Faccenda, Bonnie Gregson, James Hisey, Marnie Kruse, John Layseca, Christine Mitchell-Robinson, Ainsley Novin, Sophie Pennock Collins (swing), Lindsey Reuter, Angel Rivera, Ryan Romero, Emily Seanor, Genevieve Seanor, and Nora Watson.

Seating policies: Spaced, painted lawn squares 6'x6' will be sold as 'pods', in three pricing tiers and sizes: Front lawn ($160 for a pod for 4, $80 for a pod for 2), Mid lawn ($120 for 4, $60 for 2), and Rear Lawn ($80 for 4, $40 for 2). A limited amount of 'single pods' (for an individual) are available for $25 at each performance. Patrons must purchase the entire pod. (As an example, a couple would purchase a single 'pod for 2'; a family or group of 3 should purchase a single 'pod for 4'). A pod consists of a painted lawn square that holds your party.

Patrons should bring their own seating option (outdoor chairs, blankets, etc). The venue/FCS cannot provide seating. Low-back chairs/blankets are allowed; higher back chairs are permitted only at the side or rear of the seating area. A low-back, beach-style chair is a chair with legs of 12 inches or shorter and an overall height limit of 32 inches. Patrons with higher-rise chairs, may be required to relocate to the right side or rear of the lawn so as not to hinder the views of others. Pods for 2 can seat 1 or 2 people. Pods for 4 can seat 1, 2, 3 or 4 people. Groups of 5 or more are welcome to purchase two pods side-by-side (if available) and combine the space. Any patron can purchase a larger size pod than their group requires (i.e. if all 2-pods are sold out, you are welcome to purchase a 4-pod). All ages are welcome. Babies/kids of all ages are welcome but for the enjoyment of and respect for all guests, the producers request and may require loud/disruptive patrons to be removed from the performance area (i.e. brought to the rear of the lawn).

Picnics are welcome and encouraged, but there is a no outside alcohol policy. Wine, beer, sodas, and water will be available for a suggested donation, as well as contactless concession snacks. Portable restrooms available. Maximum audience at this event will be 250. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. Seating begins 1 hour before showtime for pre-show picnics. If you are showing any signs of illness, please do not attend this event.

Rain date/refund policy: In case of a rainout, similar to sporting events, the performance may be rescheduled. Any patrons from a rained out performance may also choose to be reseated at any performance within the regular existing run dates. Additionally, rain makeup dates may be activated for this production and will be either Fri Oct 29 @ 7:30pm or Sat Oct 30 @ 7pm (or neither, or both), tbd. The box office will be in contact with patrons if a rainout occurs. No refunds for rained out performances (unlike most sporting events, however, patrons will have the choice of their re-seating option). Seating pod location may change for makeup performances (i.e. if multiple audiences are combined from multiple rained out performances, the box office will do their best to locate you nearest your original location, but locations cannot be guaranteed). All sales final, no refunds.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org