Fairfield Center Stage Presents HAIR This September

Fairfield Center Stage will present an immersive production of the American Tribal Love-Rock Musical HAIR on September 7 and 8 at Park City Music Hall (PCMH) in Black Rock.

Tickets ($45 Reserved / $25 Standing Room / $55 Limited Table Seating) are on sale now. The show marks a return to PCMH following recent successful concert performances of The Beatles' Abbey Road and Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours". Tickets are available in advance and at the door (subject to availability--some performances may sell out in advance).

The performance schedule is as follows: Sat Sep 7th @ 4pm and 8pm, and Sunday September 8 @ 3pm and 7pm. Seating will be a mix of options including regular reserved seating, limited 4-top tables, and General Admission rear standing room. Doors open one hour before showtime where a full food and drink menu will be available. The approximate running time of HAIR is 2 hours and 15 minutes including one intermission.

About the show:

The sensational, groundbreaking rock musical HAIR bursts with the jubilant spirit, raging rebellion and psychedelic color of the 1960s. A company of long-haired bohemian hippies on the cusp of adulthood champion freedom, pacifism, and joy, but confront a world thrown into chaos when one of their own receives a draft notice for the Vietnam War.

With chart-topping hits such as "Aquarius," "Let the Sunshine In," and "Good Morning, Starshine," HAIR's vibrant, groovy celebration of peace, love and life changed Broadway forever and still resonates today.

The team:

The all-local cast includes Robert Alexander, Karina Brea, Marcelo Calderon, Kaylin Cardozo, Grace Ferrante, Jim Hisey, Marcus Jackson​, Kelsey Kaminski, Maggie Kruse, Nick Kuell, T. Sean Maher, Marcelle Morrisey, Josh Pickel, Lindsay Protsko, Leondra Smith-West, Gabrielle Tapper, Jennifer Turner, and Alexis Willoughby.

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Choreography by Emily Frangipane, and Music Direction by Eli Newsom. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

Seating/ticketing policies:

Tickets are $45 for Regular Reserved seating and $25 General Admission Standing Room (rear). A limited number of 4-top high tables with high back chairs are available at each performance for $55/person (sold as a 4-top, purchase entire table, includes table service, 2 drink minimum per guest at these tables). Get tickets HERE.

Free Parking:

There is a free parking lot directly behind the venue (driveway on right directly past the venue doors), as well as free street parking in the vicinity.

Age/Parental Advisory: per the agreement with the venue, patrons under the age of 21 may attend matinee performances only (Sep 7 @ 4pm, Sep 8 @ 3pm). Evening performances (Sep 7 @ 8pm, Sep 8 @ 7pm) are ages 21+ only. Due to mature subject matter, the minimum age for this production is 13+. Patrons ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult and may only attend a matinee performance (Sep 7 @ 4pm, Sep 8 @ 3pm). HAIR contains mature themes and subject matter and we recommend that parents of minors research the production prior to purchasing tickets.

Food/Drinks:

Drinks and food will be available before, during, and after the performance. Indoor public restrooms available. No outside food or drink allowed. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with the order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event.

Refund/Transfer policy: All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). No refunds, however, selling/gifting/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email Fairfield Center Stage for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member.

Box office inquiries: Park City Music Hall is NOT handling box office/ticketing for this production so all inquiries should be directed to info@fairfieldcenterstage.org (please do not call Park City Music Hall -- email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org with questions/requests).

About FCS:

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.

