FUSE Theatre of CT to Present ASSASSINS in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FUSE Theatre of CT will present Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical Assassins from September 20 to 29, 2024. This provocative look at the men and women who have have taken their shot at immortality by attempting to (or succeeding at) killing a U.S. President will be performed at Music Back Then Performance Theatre located at 221 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT. Tickets are on sale now at FuseTheatreofCT.org.

Assassins, a multi-Tony Award-winning theatrical masterpiece, blends Sondheim's brilliant lyrics and captivating music with a sweeping narrative that delves into America's obsession with fame and the extreme lengths some go to achieve it. This bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny musical gathers nine individuals, who either assassinated or attempted to assassinate U.S. Presidents, in a shooting gallery. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, Assassins defies boundaries, creating a chilling journey where assassins from different eras converge, interact, and incite each other towards drastic actions in pursuit of a twisted vision of the American Dream. The Los Angeles Times calls Assassins, "sidesplitting and sobering in equal measure." The Associated Press states, "It's a brilliant show, filled with dark, demented humor."

Director Noah Golden states, “In a highly divisive election year in which each days' headlines feel more unprecedented than the last, Assassins reminds us that nothing is really new. An uncertain future, a divisive political landscape, a feeling of being ignored by the very people we elect, a taste for notoriety and recognition - these are the pains of everyday Americans from Lincoln's time to ours. This astute, brilliant and shockingly funny musical - with a tuneful, Americana score by arguably the greatest musical theater composer of all time - invites audiences to meet real-life Americans they might have only read about in text books or in footnotes of another person's story. But each has a story to tell. A story about power, politics, fame, mental illness, gun culture and what it really means when a country promises 'the pursuit of happiness' without the means to achieve it. I'm thrilled to be bringing this musical to New Haven with this incredible cast and hope it will ignite plenty of thought and conversation."

FUSE Theatre of CT's production of Assassins will take place September 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30; September 22 and 29 at 3:00. Performances take place at Music Back Then Performance Theatre, 221 Bull Hill Ln, West Haven, CT. Online tickets are $30 general admission and $25 for seniors, students and veterans. The venue is handicap accessible. Tickets can be purchased at FuseTheatreCT.org.

Please note this production contains adult themes, language, and gunshots.

FUSE Theatre of CT's production of Assassins features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman. The production is directed by Noah Golden (of Guilford) and produced by Lara Morton (of Madison) and Elizabeth Santaus (of Woodbridge). The production team includes musical direction by Aron J. Smith (of Woodbridge), stage management by T. M. Gadomski (of New Haven), choreography by Virginia Skinner (of North Branford), set design by April Chateauneuf (of Meriden), costume design by Laura Feist-Roche (of West Haven), technical direction by Eric Wolff (of Guilford) and sound design by Rich Ives.

The cast includes Americo R. Salvi (of West Haven) as The Proprietor, Omar Sandakly (of Wallingford) as The Balladeer, Thom Brown III (of West Haven) as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Sachs (of New Haven) as Charles Guiteau, Derek Petti (of Groton) as Leon Czologosz, Lu DeJesus (of West Haven) as Giuseppe Zangara, Jeremy Funke (of Madison) as Samuel Byck, Em Kramm (of New Haven) as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Sheri Sanders (of New Haven) as Sara Jane Moore, Violet Falkowski (of Manchester) as John Hinckley. The ensemble includes Elizabeth Bottoni (of Branford), David Lally (of Avon), Kat Lee (of Chesire), Loretta Lawson (of New Haven), Caleb Morgan (of East Lyme), D'Arcee Neal (of Bridgeport). Graeme Kennedy (of Madison) and Preston Ottaviano (of Guilford) will split the role of Billy.

Photo credit: Lara Morton

Comments