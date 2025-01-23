Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Welcomes new Jr. Fellows Director, Jeremiah Downes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center announced the appointment of Jeremiah Downes to the role of Director of the Junior Cabaret Fellows program which is a part of the O'Neill's annual Cabaret and Performance Conference.

Downes will be working alongside that conference's Artistic Director, Grammy and two-time Emmy Award winner, John McDaniel, in stewarding this program.

“I’m excited to welcome Jeremiah Downes to the O’Neill family as our new Director of the Junior Fellows program, which flourishes under the canopy of the Cabaret and Performance Conference," said McDaniel. "While Jeremiah has big shoes to fill, he comes to us as an experienced and enthusiastic professional as well as a fine educator and I can’t wait to see what he comes up with during his first summer with us!"

“I am overjoyed to join the O’Neill as the Music and Cabaret Director for the Junior Cabaret Fellows Program. This position is an incredible opportunity to guide and inspire the next generation of artists." Downes said. "With my background on stage, and off, in classrooms and rehearsal halls around the country, I look forward to crafting an environment where these talented young performers can grow, experiment, and ultimately showcase their unique voices. It’s a privilege to be part of such a respected institution and to help cultivate the artistry of tomorrow’s music and theater-makers.”

Previously participating in roles as an actor and playing leading roles and alongside Broadway's finest, serving as music director and entertainment manager for the Walnut Street Supper Club, and acting as a songwriter for a myriad musicals, Downes is a sought-after teacher and master class clinician of musical theatre performance, vocal technique, acting, and song interpretation, which he teaches both domestically and internationally.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremiah join us. His extensive experience is sure to bring a fresh perspective to the program, and I am confident that he will provide quality mentorship to the students and brilliantly highlight their skills through their performances,” said Tiffani Gavin, Executive Director of the O'Neill.

Downes' brings fresh perspective after having his work published by various outlets including NPR and Playbill and stepping into roles as an actor, director, producer, writer, performer, and teacher in various locations such as The Duplex, Media Theatre for the Performing Arts, the Walnut Street Supper Club, and West Virginia University.

