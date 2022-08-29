Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Welcomes New Musical AZUL To Campus For Development

Azul has a book by Melis Asker and Tatiana Pandiani, music by Jacinta Clusellas, and lyrics by Jacinta Clusellas, Melis Aker, and Tatiana Pandiani.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Welcomes New Musical AZUL To Campus For Development

Following its virtual development as a part of the 2020 Summer Season, the new musical Azul will receive an in-person developmental process on the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center campus this September.

Azul has a book by Melis Asker and Tatiana Pandiani, music by Jacinta Clusellas, and lyrics by Jacinta Clusellas, Melis Aker, and Tatiana Pandiani. The writers will spend nearly two weeks at the O'Neill with a professional cast and creative team to further explore the piece. While on campus, they will have the full support of the Literary Office and the rest of the O'Neill staff to aid in their creative process. The residency will end with an invited presentation, where the creative team will be able to learn more about how an audience responds to the musical.

"Azul is a musical that once you experience, you never forget," says Alexander Gemignani, Artistic Director of the National Music Theater Conference. "Much like its three brilliant creators, Jacinta, Melis, and Tatiana, Azul is full of virtuosity, poetry, heart and authentic beauty. Having been with us for the virtual version of NMTC in 2020, I am beyond thrilled to welcome the team back, this time with cast and musicians, to continue developing this gorgeous and essential work."

Inspired by Rubén Darío's poetry and short stories, Azul is a bilingual musical that weaves together two distinct realms to question the place of art in a capitalist society and explore how memory and imagination reshape immigrant identity. In an epic world of magical realism, Bluebird, a hungry and idealist poet, seeks a better life in a new land. In a mundane post 9/11 and present-day Jackson Heights, Rita, a composer, struggles to forgive her father, understand her roots, and reconnect to a land she has never known.

The cast will include Katerina McCrimmon (Broadway's The Rose Tattoo) as Rita/Blue Bird, Robi Hager (Broadway's Doctor Zhivago, How to Succeed..., Spring Awakening) as Young Garcin, Martin Sola (Broadway's On Your Feet!, La Boheme, Coram Boy) as Rey Be, David Louis Merino (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour) as Sebastiano, and Alex Paez (Off-Broadway's Americano!) as Older Garcin. Adriana Medina Santiago (Christmas in July), Florencia Cuenca (Off-Broadway's A Never-Ending Line, Children of Salt), and Henry Gainza (Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night, On Your Feet!) round out the ensemble. Additional casting to be announced.

The piece will be directed by Rebecca Martínez. The rest of the creative team includes Lexy Leuszler as Dramaturg, Ben Moss as Music Director, Federico Diaz as Associate Music Director and the guitarist, and Raphael Torn as the percussionist. Casting is by Michael Cassara.





More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Bob Marley Comes to Oneglia Auditorium, October 14Comedian Bob Marley Comes to Oneglia Auditorium, October 14
August 29, 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome New England-native standup comedian, Bob Marley, to the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, October 14 at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members tomorrow, 8/30 at 10 am, and to the General Public this Friday, 9/2 at 10 am.  
YES Comes to The Warner's Main Stage in NovemberYES Comes to The Warner's Main Stage in November
August 29, 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome prog-rock legends, YES, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8 pm. 
The New Paradigm Theater Company to Present PROJECT CABARET Group ClassesThe New Paradigm Theater Company to Present PROJECT CABARET Group Classes
August 27, 2022

New Paradigm Theatre announces a new class that guides students in creating their own cabaret show with other performers. The class includes six weeks of group classes and a final ensemble cabaret performance.
Playhouse Theatre Academy & Falcetti School Of Music To Hold Open House In SimsburyPlayhouse Theatre Academy & Falcetti School Of Music To Hold Open House In Simsbury
August 25, 2022

After a successful Grand Opening event this past spring, Falcetti School of Music and Playhouse Theatre Academy are hosting an Open House filled with summer fun and mini classes! The Open House will be held at Simsmore Square in Simsbury, CT on Saturday, September 10th from 1pm to 4pm.
Photos/Video: First Look At 4000 MILES At Westport Country PlayhousePhotos/Video: First Look At 4000 MILES At Westport Country Playhouse
August 25, 2022

Westport Country Playhouse will stage “4000 Miles,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning comedy/drama, written by Amy Herzog and directed by David Kennedy Playhouse associate artistic director, from August 23 – September 4.