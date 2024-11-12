Emerson Theater Collaborative And Mysterium Theater Present CAROLE'S CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerson Theater Collaborative and Mysterium Theater are co-producing "Carole's Christmas," a staged reading of a new play by Emma Palzere-Rae.

The play will be presented at the First United Methodist Church, 23 Willow Street in Mystic on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 pm; and on Sunday, November 24 at 4:00 pm.

Inspired by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," "Carol's Christmas" asks: What if there are only the ghosts of Christmas past and present, but not the future?

It's July. Carole, a middle-aged dance professor and mother of a rising college senior, finds out that she has four weeks to live. Rather than fight her diagnosis, Carole decides to celebrate Christmas. Advent is four weeks, right? While her daughter is just about to launch her adult life, Carole's is ending. As they start to unravel the significance of their journey, the magic of Christmas intervenes and books fly off the shelves to point their way. With her daughter Ivy, best friend Marla, estranged husband Paul - and even the benefits manager from the university - by her side, Carole refuses to succumb to sadness and instead searches for the light in her situation. In the end, the magic of Christmas prevails.

"Carole's Christmas" is co-produced by Camilla Ross of Emerson Theater Collaborative, and Marla Ladd of Mysterium Theater; directed by Marla Ladd, with production stage management by Carin Jennie Estey. The cast includes Heather Oakley as Carole; Morgan Hrymack as Ivy; Tiara Waters as Marla; Ken Ko as Paul; and Cristin Rivera as Tiffany. This production is sponsored in part by First United Methodist Church.

"Carole's Christmas" is dedicated to Lisa Giordano. Giordano, who passed away in May 2024, co-founded Emerson Theater Collaborative alongside Palzere-Rae and Camilla Ross.

Emma Palzere-Rae (Playwright) is thrilled to return to ETC, along with Mysterium Theater, to share this new multi-character play with the world. Emma is a playwright, actor, director, producer and non-profit administrator. Emma's solo plays include "The Woodhull Project" about 1872 Presidential candidate, Victoria Woodhull; "Aunt Hattie's House", about what compelled Harriet Beecher Stowe to pen "Uncle Tom's Cabin", and "Breaking Glass" about Victorian photographer Julia Margaret's Cameron's search for beauty - all of which have been presented by ETC. Her one-woman plays tour throughout the country under the banner of Be Well Productions. Palzere-Rae is a member of Actors' Equity Association, and the Dramatists Guild, where she serves as a regional representative. She co-chairs the New London Arts Council and serves on the steering committee for the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theater Women. www.bewellproductions.com

Emerson Theater Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought-provoking theater both in southeastern Connecticut and Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2008 to give voice to actors' innate talent for character development, ETC explores timely themes and issues through new, original works and modern theatrical classics. We develop and nurture both emerging and professional artists and collaborate across the artistic disciplines with the Emerson College network of alumni and students.

Mysterium Theater thrives on helping to develop new works such as Emma Palzere-Rae's "Carole's Christmas." The Production Team is currently working with other playwrights to bring art to its new Connecticut home. Mysterium was founded in California in 2009 by Marla and Robert Ladd, producing 15-21 shows plus other events each season and has, since October of 2021, made roots in North Stonington where they are hoping to continue presenting a full spectrum of plays, musicals, magic shows, concerts and more. The troupe embraces and celebrates the life of theater with great shows and talented crews and casts. The team of folks become more than friends, they become family. Hoping to make the New London area its new permanent home. Artistic Director Marla Ladd encourages the community to get involved in bringing the arts to their own backyard. The company's motto is "Come Play With Us."

