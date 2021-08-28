Elizabeth Ward Land Will Perform in Concert With STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE- THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT

The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT is closing out its Broadway Spotlight Series with 2020 Bistro Award winner and Broadway veteran Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace, Memphis, The Scarlet Pimpernel) in concert with STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE- THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT on Saturday, August 28 at 2:00pm and 7:00 pm.

Touching on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi, Elizabeth Ward Land finds her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt. Featuring hits from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers vast catalogue, including You're No Good, Blue Bayou, Different Drum, Desperado, Frenesi and Heat Wave, the concert promises something for every music lover. Helmed by Alan Muraoka, Elizabeth will be joined by special guests Joel Waggoner and Ken Land.

The Legacy Theatre is located at 128 Thimble Island Road, Branford, CT 06405. Tickets are $45-$75 and can be purchased here. Click here for a map and directions.

Elizabeth Ward Land's varied show business career encompasses musicals, plays, concerts, voice-overs, commercials, film and television.

On Broadway, she appeared in the original casts of Amazing Grace (Mrs. Catlett), Scandalous (Louella Parsons), The Scarlet Pimpernel (Marie, all three versions), and in Memphis, Passion, City of Angels and as a featured soloist in The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber starring Michael Crawford at Radio City Music Hall and Royal Albert Hall in London.

Off-Broadway credits include Southern Comfort (The Public Theatre), Curvy Widow (Westside), The Green Heart (Manhattan Theatre Club), Hello Again (Lincoln Center) and Chess. Liz starred in the National Tour of The Prisoner of Second Avenue (Edna) opposite Hector Elizondo, as well as National Tours of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (The Baroness), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Les Miserables, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and as Kathy Selden in Singin' in the Rain.

Regional Theatre: Pioneer Theatre Company as Muriel in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; MacHaydn Theatre as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard; Geva Theatre as M'Lynn in Steel Magnolias; TheatreWorks as Marmee in Little Women; Heidi in Curvy Widow (George Street Playhouse); Asolo Repertory as Lela Rogers in Backwards in High Heels; Sacramento Music Circus as Charlotte in A Little Night Music, Betty Blake in The Will Rogers Follies, Elsa in The Sound of Music, Gloria Thorpe in Damn Yankees; Barrington Stage in Southern Comfort; at Musical Theatre West as Anna in The King and I, Lucy in The Thing About Men and Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me, Kate; as Keely opposite David Naughton in Pete 'n' Keely at the Alpine Theatre Project; as Helen Dubin in Boulevard of Broken Dreams at Coconut Grove Playhouse; Lady Capulet in Romeo and Juliet at Goodspeed Opera House; The Evil Queen in Snow White for Disneyland; and as Connee Boswell in The Boswell Sisters at The Old Globe in San Diego. She starred as Mother Superior in the Pre-Broadway tryout of Sister Act at Pasadena Playhouse and the Alliance.

Film and Television: Young Adult (directed by Jason Reitman), Boy Meets Girl (directed by Eric Schaeffer), The Gathering (directed by Emily Elizabeth Thomas), Good Daughters, The Good Fight, Elementary, High Maintenance, Madam Secretary, Boardwalk Empire, The Big O, The Blacklist, Blank My Life, Law & Order: SVU, One Life to Live, Crumbs, The Amanda Show, 10-8, All My Children, and twice on the Today show as part of their Everyone Has a Story series.

Concerts: Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt - sold out shows at The Green Room 42, NYC; 54 Below - Broadway Does Country and Meryl Sings; at SOPAC in Let It Sing!; Solo show at The Wilson Center, Long Beach Cabaret Series, The Best of Reprise; The Leading Ladies: An Evening of R&H (Coto Candlelight Series), Lerner and Loewe(Long Beach Pops), Hollywood Revisited, Salon Series: A Tribute to Cole Porter with Michael Feinstein (Mark Taper Forum). Elizabeth was honored to be chosen as Barbra Streisand's Stand-in for her 2006 Concert Tour.

Voiceovers: Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Reservoir Dogs, Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops, Infinite Wars: The TV Series Alien Abductions: True Confessions, Adam's Rib and American Appetites for L.A. Theatre Works; and Disney's Enchanted.

Elizabeth received her Bachelor of Arts in Drama from the University of the Pacific and a Masters of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of California at Davis. She is married to actor Ken Land. She plays the piano, oboe, percussion, guitar, and a little ukulele.