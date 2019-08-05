Eli Young Band Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome GRAMMY-Award nominated group, ELI YOUNG BAND, to the Main Stage on Friday, August 30 at 8 pm. Connecticut native Jason Ingriselli and The Miles North Band will open the show.

The Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern Country music - a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. They'd even go so far as to call themselves "misfits." Although their sound has evolved over time, what they're good at has always been the same - organic, live-show focused Country dripping with authenticity and perfected in clubs, amphitheaters and stadiums from coast to coast.

Mike Eli founded the band with guitarist James Young, bassist Jon Jones and drummer Chris Thompson at the University of North Texas in 2000, building a grassroots fan base that propelled their first three albums into the Top 5 of Billboard's Country Albums chart. Three No. 1 singles gave the band an edgy, romantically-charged identity ("Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" and "Drunk Last Night"). Their stable of hits collected Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications that lead to Grammy and CMA Award nominations, Billboard Awards and an ACM trophy for Song of the Year ("Crazy Girl"). What's also undeniable is the band's unique connection with fans. Even through sonic evolutions and changes to the Country industry, their obsessive following has continued to grow. And that they put on one of the best loved live-shows around - the very fingerprint of the Eli Young Band itself. Maybe that makes them misfits, but so be it. This is who they are - some of the last true brothers of the road.

"We've been through everything together," Eli says. "We've had this inner support system even before we had families of our own, and I think we still turn to that. Whatever the road is in front of us, our friendship will always be the priority ... We still look at each other as college buddies - not business partners," says Young. "We get to share our lives with each other and we've done some really cool stuff, and our music has been the greatest byproduct of that."

New England native Jason Ingriselli has been making music over the last decade in basements, bars and music halls throughout the Northeast. He has showcased his authentic sound with a wide variety of local and national recording artists from stages to bar room floors. His unique and powerful voice sit right at home in an ever-growing landscape of Americana/Country music throughout the region.

What started out as a collection of songs written on a solo road trip to Nashville evolved into what eventually became known as "The Miles North." Since then, Ingriselli has worked tirelessly to complete a process which is best described by producer Dave Swanson.

"The process of songwriting, recording and making art is a marathon rather than a sprint. You come up against roadblocks. You deal with frustration, expected delays and life circumstances. It's much easier to give up when things get hard instead of persevering to try and make something great. I really believe in these songs and in Jason's unique voice as a songwriter. I'm proud of what we've made together and think you'll love it to." In the end this is a group of songs based on topics everyone can relate to and understand. Love, heartbreak, travel and growth through difficult times. After multiple trips to studios in Avon, CT and Nashville, TN - "The Miles North" is out and available for download on iTunes and Spotify. The Miles North Band includes Nick Santore, Andrew Kraemer, Erik Kukanskis and George Mastrogiannis.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





