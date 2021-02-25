ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE Extended Through March 7 at Playhouse On Park

ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE from Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES is currently streaming online. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season, and will now be available to stream through March 7, 2021.

Veanne Cox and Ezra Barnes co-star in this timely, lighthearted adaptation. Please note the special artist discount; use the code C-ARTIST2021 to get $10 off. To learn more about how to stream the show, visit www.playhouseonpark.org. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and rules set forth by Actors Equity, this play was filmed in the actors' place of quarantine. No one else was present during the filming. This production was directed by Sean Harris.

Noël Coward's second act of PRIVATE LIVES speaks to us in a new way with Elyot and Amanda sequestered from the outside world, and finding a lot of time to fill up together. In this very funny and moving adaptation developed by stars Veanne Cox and Ezra Barnes (specifically for Playhouse on Park), these two lovers grapple with hope and fear, memory and desire, song and dance, and love and hate in equal measure.

Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream. Upon purchasing a ticket, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt, your code to view the film and instructions on how to access it. The code is intended for the purchaser only. You will be able to access the film through March 7th only. For more information on streaming, or to purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.