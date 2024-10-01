Drama Works Theatre Company To Present VENUS IN FUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Works Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of David Ives' acclaimed comedy Venus in Fur. The play, known for its sharp humor and provocative themes, will run from October 25 through November 3rd.

The play depicts Thomas, a beleaguered playwright-director, desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic novel Venus in Fur. Into his audition room walks a crass and equally desperate actress-oddly enough named Vanda. Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material piquing his interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the audition progresses, the two blur the line between play and reality. Vanda's unexpected performance forces Thomas to confront his own preconceptions about power and control in this mysterious, funny, and raunchy play.

Directed by Patrick Barry, this production features Eric Michaelian as Thomas and Chloe Parrington as Vanda, promising an electrifying portrayal of the characters' complex relationship. Barry recently directed the theatre company's powerful production of The Baltimore Waltz, also starring Michaelian. Parrington has appeared in the company's productions of 'Night Mother and Independence. The creative team is committed to bringing a fresh vision to the play, ensuring a memorable theatrical experience.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre. The 48 seat, off-Broadway style theatre is a hidden gem amid Old Saybrook's thriving artistic community. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets for Venus in Fur are available online through dramaworkstheatre.org.

