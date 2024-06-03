Dinos in the Creek Week to be Presented In Branford, CT in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dinosaurs will descend upon the Stony Creek village of Branford, CT from July 16-18 as part of Dinos in the Creek Week. Dinos in the Creek Week will feature programs such as Expedition: Dino Squad, A Very Magical READasaurus Adventure, and more.

Expedition: Dino Squad is a kid-sized, family-friendly, and kiddo-approved experience that allows children and their families to walk among the dinosaurs - or some of their bones, at least! This exhibit will run at the Stony Creek Museum on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 from 9:00am-4:00pm, and is FREE! Expedition: Dino Squad is a look at four kid-favorite dinosaur groups: T. Rex, Velociraptor, Sauropods, and Triceratops. The program includes real dinosaur fossils, dinosaur model replicas, terrific Paleo art, the Dino Activity Center with fossils under digital microscopes, the Fossil Touch Station, and the Dino Book Library, which all come together to tell the story of these amazing animals in a unique Dino Adventure!

Who knew books could be this much fun? A Very Magical READasaurus Adventure features books that come to life through puppetry, storytelling, magic tricks, and interactive participation, and it will take place at the Legacy Theatre on Wednesday, July 17 at 5pm - tickets are only $5! Your Mr. Rogers/Andy Griffith-esque host of the proceedings is Magical Storyteller Mark Daniel, an enthusiastic champion of reading who has brought wonderful books to life for millions of children in thousands of appearances in schools, libraries, and performing arts centers throughout much of the US. Join Mark and Steggie the Stegosaurus as they share one of the funniest new books in years, Jonathan Fenske's A Unicorn, A Dinosaur, and a Shark Walk into a Book. The book is an interactive celebration of the genius of illustrator Herve Tulet with Press Here, a special nod to the brilliant Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and a very magical retelling of The Very Lonely Firefly. Did you know that fireflies have been around since the time of the dinosaurs? Perfect for ages four and up (and for the whole family!), A Very Magical READasaurus Adventure is a love letter and exclamation point to Summer Reading and beyond!

Expedition: Dino Squad and A Very Magical READasaurus Adventure are exhibits of The Traveling Dinos Museum; a Pop-up Nature History Museum Experience that is invited into communities throughout the US. Dinos in the Creek Week is made possible by a grant from the Branford Community Foundation.

"It's been 76 million years since Stony Creek has seen dinosaurs," said Mary Lee Weber, Executive Director of the Stony Creek Museum. "Thanks to the Branford Community Foundation we look forward to welcoming them back with this special program for kids of all ages!"

"We've been actively looking for opportunities for the Stony Creek Museum and the Legacy Theatre to partner together to bring kids and families to "the Creek" in a meaningful but fun way," said Jeff Provost, Legacy's Managing Director. "I've known Mark Daniel for over 20 years and seen him perform parts of his magical storytelling act several times. I can't wait to see him share his passion for dinosaurs and his love for reading books with our Branford community this summer at "Dinos in the Creek Week."

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities at the Legacy Theatre, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.

The Legacy Theatre is a professional regional theatre company that enhances the Connecticut shoreline's cultural scene, economy, educational opportunities, and quality of life through live theatre and related programs. This historic theatre in the Stony Creek village of Branford offers Mainstage Productions, Broadway Concerts, a Family Series, holiday performances, new works, classes, special events, and more to the town of Branford, the shoreline, and beyond. The Legacy strives to be a premiere Arts house and to ensure ongoing seasons of uplifting, inspiring, and challenging professional theatre, and theatre training, for all. With a dedicated staff and supportive volunteer base, Legacy Theatre enters their fourth season in Stony Creek this year, with performances including the opening Mainstage Production, Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve, and the highly anticipated musical, The Great American Mousical, directed by Julie Andrews. More information on Legacy Theatre and the 2024 Season can be found at www.legacytheatrect.org.

The Stony Creek Museum celebrates the rich history of a Connecticut shoreline village, which grew out of the pink granite underlying its soil. The quarries in the area provided stone for the foundation of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and the facades of many Manhattan Skyscrapers. Immigrants arriving throughout the world to work the quarries formed a diverse and eclectic community. Other attractions shown in the exhibits include the well-known Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, historic firefighting equipment, and puppets from the Weil family Sicilian puppet collection. A century old Apothecary Store complete with original drugs is also displayed. www.stonycreekmuseum.org

The Traveling Dino Museum - The wonder, the science, the books, and the pure magic of dinosaurs come together to create one of the most unique experiences you can give your kiddos, families, and community. Traveling Dinos is a complete museum experience in your building with real fossils, incredible museum replicas, stunning dino art, and more! www.travelingdinos.com

