David Maiocco Brings The World's Greatest Pianists To Norwalk

Music Theatre of Connecticut continues its annual summer performance series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights with world-renowned performer, David Maiocco in his brand new show, Classical Laughs! As audiences await the start of the 38th MainStage Season in September, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent on select Saturday nights at 8pm from June through August. This second performance of the series takes place on June 29th at 8:00pm.

Join Liberace Tribute Artist, David Maiocco, as he sheds the glittery costumes and greasepaint for this one-of-a-kind hilarious take on the world's greatest piano men. You will hear virtuoso piano music from Ludwig van Beethoven to Victor Borge, Liszt to Liberace, Chopin to Chopsticks, and everything in between! Experience David's unique comic take on the intellectual genius, physical comedy, and virtuosic playing of history's greatest composers and ivory ticklers in this fast-paced one-man show filled with dazzling arrangements and tummy-tickling laughs! This isn't your typical piano recital. You'll hear beautiful works from the greatest composers of all time set amidst the backdrop of comic tales that were the fire beneath these brilliant men! Come delight in an evening of celebration of the world’s most loved classical pianists at their funniest delivered by this Musical Comedy Award-winning performer, actor, arranger, and pianist!

David Maiocco is an internationally acclaimed Pianist/Actor/Liberace Tribute Artist, trained classically at Boston and New England Conservatories of Music. David is a 2 time Bistro and MAC award winner for musical direction and for his portrayal of Liberace in Lee Squared - The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour. He is a Broadway World Nominee for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Liberace in Brent Hazelton's one man stage musical "Liberace!" at Farmer's Alley Theatre, Kalamazoo MI and Theatre in the Circle, Cleveland OH. He was the Musical Director and Orchestrator for the Judy Garland Musical I Will Come Back! by Timothy Gray and Hugh Martin at The Players Theatre Off-Broadway. David appears in Zack Snyder's 2022 Oscar Fan Favorite winning film Army of the Dead and can be seen as Liberace in The Paul Lynde Christmas Special written by Bruce Vilanch - Keeping The Yuletide Gay- A Very Special Paul Lynde Christmas starring Michael Airington, Lady Bunny, Jackie Beat, Jack Plotnick and Seth Rudetsky, among other special guests streaming on WOW Presents Plus and Amazon Prime. He also appears in an episode of Noches Boleros Y Son in Mexico City for national TV station Canal Once.

Following David Maiocco on July 13th is An Evening with Broadway’s NaTasha Yvette Williams, known for her Tony award nomination for her role in Some Like It Hot. Next, on July 20th is Music of the Night with Cris Groenendaal of Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Sue Anderson on piano. Finally, the series concludes on August 10th with An Evening with Raissa Katona Bennett, known for her roles in Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Chess.

Tickets are $55, including fees. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

