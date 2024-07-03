Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 40th Season Under The Stars With Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating its 40th season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, kicks off the summer with "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," playing July 5 to July 20.

Featuring a live band and a cast of talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, adjacent to the Richter Park Public Golf Course, just off I-84, Exit 2.

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

This "tale as old as time" brings the entire community together for family theater at its best. The tuneful score features such well-known favorites as "Be Our Guest," "Belle," "If I Can't Love Her," "Gaston," "Human Again," and "Beauty and the Beast."

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version has become an international sensation that has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. It features all of the original songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

At the helm of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" is director Donald E. Birely. He has directed close to 20 productions for MAR including: "Carousel," "The Music Man," "Fiddler on the Roof," "9 to 5," and "Gypsy." As a performer, he has toured the U.S. in "Beauty and the Beast," "Oklahoma!" and "Annie." Many years ago, he was seen on the Candlewood Playhouse stage in "Singin' in the Rain" and "Cabaret," and as Juan Peron in "Evita." Birely owns DB Productions Costume Rental located in Ossining, NY.

Joining Birely as music director is Benjamin Doyle, a Connecticut-based music director and pianist. Recent credits include "Spelling Bee" at Wilton Playshop, "Rent" at Black Rock Theater, "Newsies" at Waterbury Arts Magnet School, and "Drowsy Chaperone" and "Peter and the Starcatcher" at Greens Farms Academy. He is currently working on arrangements and orchestrations for "ABRIL: A New Musical" with songwriter Gina Naomi Baez.

Richter veteran Matthew Farina serves as choreographer and assistant director for the production, marking his 20th year under the stars with MAR. For Richter, he directed and choreographed "Hairspray" and "Footloose," choreographed nine other productions and performed in nine productions as well. Farina has directed, choreographed and/or performed at numerous schools and community theaters in western Connecticut, including Immaculate, Joel Barlow and Newtown high schools, along with Brookfield Theatre for the Arts, TheatreWorks New Milford, Seven Angels Theatre (Waterbury) and the Warner Theatre (Torrington).

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" features a talented cast of MAR veterans and newcomers. Newtown native Charles Romano portrays the Beast and Hannah Grace (Danbury) is Belle. Ted Schwartz (Brookfield) plays Belle's kindly father Maurice.

Max Monson (Redding) takes on the role of Belle's self-absorbed suitor Gaston and Robert Fontenelli (Danbury) plays his sidekick Lefou. The Silly Girls, Gaston's adoring fans, are portrayed by Isabella Andrade (Danbury), Gabriela Reyes (Middlebury), Rachel Salvador (Hopewell Junction, NY) and Daisy Stott (Brookfield).

Featured as Enchanted Objects in the Beast's Castle are Michael Solano (Danbury) as Cogsworth, Robert Bria (Redding) as Lumiere, Stacey Snyder (Brookfield) as Mrs. Potts, Dylan Quintero (Danbury) as Chip, Jennifer Analise Roberts (New York) as Babette and Pam DeHuff (Pawling, NY) as Madame de la Grande Bouche.

Chris Neville (Bethel) and Jennifer MacNeil Danenberg (Newtown) portray Monsieur and Madame D'Arque, proprietors of the local insane asylum.

Rounding out the cast in a variety of roles as villagers and enchanted objects are: Jackie Alleva and Jake Ferrante (Bethel); Allyson Snyder, Jackie Ziegelmeier, Katherine Ziegelmeier and Natalie Ziegelmeier (Brookfield); Vycki Higley, Bradley Horosky, Brandon Pineault, Jack Rand and John Valiska (Danbury); Gabriela Reyes (Middlebury); Vivienne Bournos, Dolly Conner, Christian Eklund, Lucia Eklund and Andrea Stock (New Fairfield); John Armstrong (Newtown); and Amanda Higley and Elena Kraus (Ridgefield). New York State residents in the ensemble include: Carolyn McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy and Walter Ruszczyk (Brewster); Gillian Anderson and Stephanie Salsman (Patterson); and Joan Velez Roberts (Pawling).

Set design for the production is by Steve Loftus/SceneWorks with costumes by DB Productions Costume Rentals and Renee Purdy, and lighting by Eric Schutz. Grace Kersting (New Fairfield) serves as stage manager and MAR Artistic Director Denise Fontenelli (Danbury) is producer.

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).

Musicals at Richter's 2024 season is underwritten in part by a generous grant from the City of Danbury Cultural Commission. Additional funding support has been provided by CT Humanities CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant, CT Department of Energy and Economic Development, Danbury Savings Bank, Ridgefield Thrift Shop, and many individual donors.

Performances for "Beauty and the Beast" are Friday-Sunday evenings at 8 PM, with specially discounted performances on Thursdays July 11 and 18. Grounds at Richter Arts Center open at 7:00 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and students (with ID), and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performances (July 11 and 18), tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $10 for children 10 and under.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the concession area, and a snack/soft drink concession is on site.

If you prefer comfortable VIP front row seats, there is a pair available at every performance.. The tickets cost $150 per pair, which includes a $90 tax-deductible donation to support MAR's Renaissance of Richter stage and facility improvement campaign.

Following "Beauty and the Beast" on the Richter main stage is Broadway's quintessential ode to the fifties, "Grease," playing July 26 through August 10.

For younger audiences, MAR's Fairy Tale Theater presents a series of interactive plays for young people Saturday mornings July 6-27 at Richter Arts Center. Tickets for Fairy Tale are $5 and are available at the door.

Also returning this year is MAR's Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop, a tuition-based program for young people ages 8-16 that explores all aspects of stagecraft and putting on a show. The four-week workshop runs weekdays 9 AM - 4 PM and culminates in a 3-performance run of "Seussical Jr." August 15, 16 and 17.

For further information on all our offerings and to purchase main stage tickets, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

About Musicals at Richter:

Founded in 1985, Musicals at Richter is Connecticut's longest-running outdoor theater. Performances are given on weekends at the Richter Arts Center (next to the Richter Park Golf Course), 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury. Nestled in the hills of Western Connecticut, the Arts Center stage has served as the scenic backdrop for over 100 musicals produced by Musicals at Richter, as well as a professional springboard for hundreds of up-and-coming performers. Musicals at Richter is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. For further information, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

Comments