DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Opens At Hartford Stage In October

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team for its first production of the 2024/2025 season, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson. Landing just in time for spooky season, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde will run October 10 through November 3 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street, downtown Hartford.

“I'm thrilled to be bringing this psychologically complex and very theatrical version of this timeless tale to our audiences,” says director Melia Bensussen. “This company of actors and designers will create a journey of mystery and surprise in our theater you won't want to miss. This production will change the way you think about good and evil—and the make-up of each of us as human beings. How good a person is any one of us, really? Come join us on Jekyll's scientific search to discover things about the world we'd maybe prefer never to learn!”

Mayhem abounds on the streets of Victorian London in this taut psychological thriller. The well-respected Dr. Jekyll is pitted against his villainous alter-ego, the mysterious Mr. Hyde, in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. In this witty and suspenseful adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic, decency and depravity battle to see which side will ultimately control the man.

The cast consists of Nathan Darrow as Dr. Henry Jekyll, and an ensemble with Jennifer Bareilles, Sarah Chalfie, Nayib Felix, Omar Robinson, and Peter Stray.

The production is directed by Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen with Choreography by Shura Baryshnikov, Scenic Design by Sara Brown, Costume Design by An-lin Dauber, Lighting Design by Evan C. Anderson, Sound Design and Original Composition by Jane Shaw, and Wig Design by Jodi Stone. The Production Stage Manager is Nicole Wiegert and Julius Cruz is the Assistant Stage Manager, with Casting by Alaine Alldaffer.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde will run Thursday, October 10 through Sunday, November 3, 2024. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org or call (860)527-5151 for more information about pricing and availability.

Post-show conversations will take place on Sunday, October 20; Tuesday, October 29; and Wednesday, October 30. An open-captioned performance will be Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m., and an audio-described performance will be Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m.

School groups interested in attending one of our 10:30 am Student Matinee performances on Wednesday, October 23, Thursday, October 24, or Thursday, October 31 can visit https://www.hartfordstage.org/student-matinees for more information.

There are three ways to purchase tickets: online at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in-person through the box office at 50 Church Street. The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third-party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage box office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

