DEATHTRAP Opens This Week at TheatreWorks New Milford

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Ira Levin's thriller, Deathtrap, directed by Robin Frome and featuring Dandy Barrett, Timothy Huber, Lynn Nissenbaum, Jeff Rossman,, and Jeffry Bukowski.

Deathtrap holds the record for the longest running comedy-thriller on Broadway, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play. Simply put, it's the story of an aging playwright who desperately needs a hit and concocts a plan to lure to his Connecticut home a young playwright who has written an astounding thriller, and kill him and pass of the play as his own. But be forewarned, there are twists and turns ahead. There are murders within murders, plots within plots, and an awful lot of whiskey and gin being consumed.

Opening night is on Friday May 6 and continues for four weekends until Saturday May 28. Show times are 8:00 pm with a matinee on Sunday May 22. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday May 5 at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday May 12 at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.



New Covid Policy: Note that TheatreWorks is suspending the proof of vaccination to enter the facility. Masks will continue to be required at all times when in the theater and common areas. Masks may be removed by all patrons for the consumption of self-contained food and beverages on the deck only. Food and Beverage will not be permitted in the theatre itself.

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.