Creative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premiere & More

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced the music, choreographer and director teams for its 2023 season productions at the Goodspeed Opera House. Extraordinary talent from near and far will bring to life an exciting and memorable season with stories that range from Vaudeville to Motown, from powerful to playful and everything in between. Single tickets for all four shows of Goodspeed's 2023 season are now on sale.



The season will open with Gypsy, a Golden Age classic that will appear on the Goodspeed stage for the first time, which will run from April 28 - June 18. Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including 42nd Street, Cabaret, A Grand Night for Singing, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Gypsy will be choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Goodspeed: The Music Man, Bye Bye Birdie; Broadway: Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin). After directing several recent hits at Goodspeed (Anne of Green Gables, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie), Jenn Thompson returns to direct the production (Current National Tour: Annie; Off Broadway: Conflict, Women Without Men).



Next will be the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, it is adapted from the MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock and will run July 7 - August 27. Music supervision will be by Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Broadway/Orchestrations: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), The Producers (Tony Award), Fosse (Tony Award). Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza. Summer Stock will be choreographed and directed by one of Canada's most versatile and in-demand creative talents Donna Feore (Stratford Festival: Chicago, Billy Elliot; 5th Avenue Theatre: Broadway Vacation). Summer Stock is produced by special arrangement with VenuWorks Theatricals: Steven Peters and Michael Londra, Principals; Carolyn Rossi Copeland, Executive Producer.



The fall production will be a bold and powerful new musical, The 12, which will run September 8 - October 29. Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza. Music supervision will be by Drama Desk Award-nominated Greg Jarrett (Broadway: Gigi, Les Liaisons Dangereuses). Tony Award-winning director John Doyle, known for masterfully reinventing the stage musical, will direct and musically stage The 12 (Broadway: The Color Purple, Sweeney Todd (Tony Award), Company). The 12 is produced by special arrangement with Joe Grano and Cody Lassen.



Closing the season will be Dreamgirls, the dazzling Motown-inspired hit also making its Goodspeed debut, running November 10 - December 30. Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza. Award-winning teaching artist Breon Arzell will choreograph Dreamgirls (Olney Theatre: Fela!, Miss You Like Hell; MUNY: Rent, The Color Purple). Directing the production is Chicago native Lili-Anne Brown who has directed and produced many award-winning shows nationally (Huntington Theatre: Joe Turner's Come and Gone; Goodman Theatre: School Girls, or The African Mean Girls Play).



Now in her third season as Goodspeed's Artistic Director, Donna Lynn Hilton shared, "We are proud to welcome this accomplished group of artists to our stage. Their skill and visionary theatremaking will define Goodspeed's 60th anniversary season as we continue to produce the best of musical theatre to challenge, delight and entertain our devoted and growing audience."



Gypsy

A Musical Fable

First Time at Goodspeed!

April 28 - June 18



Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Choreographed by Patricia Wilcox

Directed by Jenn Thompson



Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!

Rating: PG-13 (Mature themes)



Summer Stock

A Musical Comedy

July 7 - August 27



Book by Cheri Steinkellner

Adapted from the MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Music Supervision by Doug Besterman

Directed & Choreographed by Donna Feore



Forget your troubles-come on, get happy! The tradition of turning a barn into a theater finds fertile new ground in a joyous world premiere inspired by the classic Judy Garland-Gene Kelly movie. When theatrical Gloria invites fellow troupers to the family farm with the idea of putting on a show, her practical sister Jane is stubborn as a mule but relents because the farm needs work-and workers. Sisterhood, budding romance and a Broadway-bound musical are all at risk. But there's nothing like the sunshine of hits from the American songbook to chase all your cares away!

Rating: G



The 12

A New Musical

September 8 - October 29



Book & Lyrics by Robert Schenkkan

Music & Lyrics by Neil Berg

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Music Supervision by Greg Jarrett

Direction and Musical Staging by John Doyle



Jerusalem. The disciples are in disarray. Torn apart by the unthinkable death of their leader, see how twelve ordinary individuals come together to create one of the most powerful movements ever known. Filled with power and passion, The 12 is a universal story of love and how each of us must eventually navigate the loss of whatever we hold most dear. Join us for a profoundly moving musical that you will never forget!

Rating: 15+ (Mature themes, language)



Dreamgirls

November 10 - December 30



Book & Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Music by Henry Krieger

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Choreographed by Breon Arzell

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown



Stars rise and fall... but dreams live forever! A 1960s Motown girl group catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship-and their music-survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance. Featuring the unforgettable hits "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "One Night Only," this is one Goodspeed production you won't want to miss!

Rating: PG-13