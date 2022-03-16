Consonare Choral Community To Present Concert With Celestial Projections At Charter Oak

Consonare Choral Community will present an in-person, collaborative celestial choral concert entitled Stars Are for All Who Look Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00pm at Charter Oak Cultural Center in Hartford and a pre-concert virtual panel discussion "Are Stars for All Who Look Up?" on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 6:30pm over Zoom. This in-person concert in the Charter Oak concert hall will feature performances by Connecticut-based versatile vocal chamber ensemble, Voices of Concinnity, and Boston's newest vocal group, Unitus Ensemble, with accompanying celestial projections. Admission is $15 for the live performance. It is free to attend the virtual panel discussion.

"There is an intrinsic human connection to the night sky, yet current behavior is limiting access to viewing the stars," said Sarah Kaufold, artistic director of Consonare Choral Community. "The concert will feature celestial projections paired with beautiful a cappella choral music about the stars to explore access to experiencing the night sky. The facilitated pre- concert panel discussion will set the stage by asking whether stars really are for all who look up."

This concert will feature a collaboration between two accomplished New England vocal chamber ensembles. Described as "silky smooth butter in musical form," Voices of Concinnity seeks to connect with the community through exquisitely crafted and innovative choral programming that fosters inclusion, promotes collaboration, illuminates variety, and ensures affordable access. Bringing together voices from around the country to sing the group's mission to life, The Unitus Ensemble seeks to create emotionally immersive concert experiences that spark reflection, promote socially just education and inspire action.

Through celestial projections this live concert will capture our sense of awe and wonder with heavenly choral music underneath the stars featuring works by Erik Esenvalds, Laura Mvula, Saunder Choi, Fanny Hensel, Marques L.A. Garrett, and more. The pre-concert virtual facilitated panel discussion hosted though Charter Oak Cultural Center will explore the injustice of experiencing the night sky by asking, "Are stars for all who look up?" This concert and discussion are made possible through support from a grant from CT Humanities.

To purchase tickets for the concert or register for the free pre-concert discussion, please visit: https://www.consonare-sing.org/concinnity-concerts. No one will be turned away from attending the in-person performance due to lack of funds.