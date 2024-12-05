Connecticut Theatre Exchange Hosts Winter Interchange 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Connecticut Theater Exchange (CTX) for a magical evening of live music, delicious food, and theatrical entertainment at the Winter Interchange 2024. This festive Winter Solstice event will take place on Saturday, December 21st, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Thomas S. Parakos Arts and Community Center on the campus of The Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut and all proceeds will go towards supporting artists with time and resources at the 2025 Exchange to be held in June. Tiered-priced tickets are available at www.cttheatrex.org.

Award-winning actor and playwright John Cariani and award-winning playwright and producer Susan Cinoman will be headlining the event. John will be sharing a new scene from his yet-to-premiere play, while Susan will be creating a brand-new play with the help from attendees, to be shared at the end of the evening. A roster of talented local actors will perform these new works as interactive experiences that foster a deeper appreciation for the arts, allowing audience members to become integral to the storytelling journey.

John Cariani is a Tony Award-nominated actor and an accomplished playwright. As a playwright, he is best known for his first play, Almost, Maine, which premiered at Portland Stage Company in 2004, opened Off-Broadway in 2006, and has since become one of the most popular plays in the United States and around the world. The play has received over 6000 productions to date and has been translated into over a dozen languages. It's also the most frequently produced play in North American high schools, outpacing classics like A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, and Our Town. A darker cousin to Almost, Maine, John's third play, LOVE/SICK is a huge hit in Mexico City, where it has been made into a film starring Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8). The play will soon be touring Spain with Spanish television star Esther Acebo (Money Heist).

As an actor, John is best known for his role on NBC's long-running drama, Law & Order, on which he played Forensics Tech Beck for five seasons. He also had recurring roles on CBS' Numbers and on IFC's The Onion News Network. He has appeared in several Broadway shows, including Fiddler on the Roof. His portrayal of Motel the Tailor earned him an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award nomination. He originated the role of Nigel Bottom in the hit, Something Rotten! and received an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Grammy Award nomination for his performance. He also originated the role of Itzik in The Band's Visit, winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical, and he recently appeared as Stuart Gellman in the Roundabout Theatre Company's acclaimed revival of Caroline, or Change, earning a Grammy Award nomination for his performance. John grew up in Presque Isle, Maine and now lives in The Bronx.

Susan Cinoman's Off-Broadway productions include Gin and Bitters and Cinoman and Rebeck, both produced by the Miranda Theatre Company. Cinoman's plays have been staged and produced by Ensemble Studio Theatre, Naked Angels, Gulfshore Playhouse, Ivoryton Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Secret Rose Noho, Theatre Center Philadelphia, Painted Bride, Society Hill Playhouse, Tristan Bates Theatre London, Akvarious Mumbai Productions and others. Additionally, she is a lyricist having written songs for The Thief, The Greeks and Splendor in the Grass for Canum Entertainment.

For television, she created the recurring character Miss Cinoman on ABC's “The Goldbergs” and has co-written with Adam F. Goldberg on "The Goldbergs" and "Schooled."

Her accolades include the Maxwell Anderson Playwrights Prize, Best Narrative Video at the New England Film and Video Festival, and the Best Connecticut Filmmaker Award at the Berkshire Film Festival. Her prose is published by The Harvardwood Press, Applause Books, Next Stage Press and Broadway Dramatists.

Cinoman is a member of the Writers Guild of America East and the League of Professional Theatre Women. She is the proud mother of actress and author, Sabrina Brier (Abbott Elementary, That Friend) and Producer Gabrielle Brady (Storybooth).

