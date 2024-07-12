Connecticut Theatre Company Presents CABARET Beginning Performances Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connecticut Theatre Company will present "Cabaret" running July 19th through August 4th at the Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

Cabaret explores the dark life of Berlin natives and expatriates as the 1920s draw to an end and the Third Reich slowly takes over political control of Germany.

Director, Erin Campbell, says "This show is so very important to pay attention to with today's political atmosphere. Cabaret is especially critical of apathy, of people who don't act because they aren't directly affected by something. It's essential that we pay attention to the world affairs happening around us and actively participate in our own government. I am beyond proud of this cast and their achievements. I can't wait for audiences to be able to experience this production."

The cast consists of gifted performers from all over Connecticut and Massachusetts including: Avon (Isabella Carvalho), Berlin (Laura Sarrazin), Cromwell (Jonathen Whitford), Harwinton (Cem Karaca), Marlborough (Angelina D'Albero), Middletown (Kerrie Maguire, Susan Bailey), Naugatuck (Kimberly Saltzman), New Britain (Max Dittmar), North Haven (Mike Zimmerman), South Glastonbury (Marty Kluger), Springfield, MA (Gregory Mahoney), Suffield (Annika Gustafson), Thomaston (Morgan Griffin), Wallingford (Micah Soviero), Waterbury (Jayden Greenlaw), and West Hartford (Katheryn Carpenter).

The musical runs from July 19th - August 4th with Friday and Saturday performances at 7pm and two Sunday matinees on 7/28 and 8/4 at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website at https://www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org/ or in person the day of the show. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.

Comments