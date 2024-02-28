Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents A DOCTOR'S DILEMMA At The Nafe Katter Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre will present Tlaloc Rivas' world premiere adaptation, A Doctor's Dilemma, based on The Doctor's Dilemma by George Bernard Shaw. The play previews March 21 and runs March 22 – 30, 2023 in the Nafe Katter Theatre.

A doctor who has discovered a lifesaving cure must make an impossible decision: with only one precious dose remaining and two people in need, who should he save? Rivas' adaption distills Shaw's five-act original into a fleet, witty tale, emphasizing the playwright's rich humor while engaging in an honest exploration of Shaw's critical themes. The result is a scalpel-sharp satirical examination of the medical establishment, love and the value of art.

“A Doctor's Dilemma doesn't merely serve as a platform for critical reflection, but also as a celebration of the healing power of laughter and communal joy. In times of strife and uncertainty, Shaw's incisive wit and the ensuing laughter it provokes are not just an escape but a potent therapeutic force,” says Rivas.

CRT Artistic Director Megan Monaghan Rivas notes that although this play is set in 1906, “[director-playwright] Rivas has reimagined key characters to reflect the reality that, in our day, the medical profession benefits from the skill and insight of women and people of the global majority. The design team and cast of talented students, faculty and staff in UConn's Department of Dramatic Arts have created an elegant nod to the early 20th century, while bringing all the energy of the 21st. The resulting production is a mercilessly keen-eyed look at the competition between personal desire and the public good.”

Directed by Tlaloc Rivas, with costume design by Adrianne Williams, scenic design by Zachary Farmer, lighting design by Hannah Corbett and sound design by Jake Neighbors.

Ticket and Box Office Information

Tickets may be purchased online at crt.uconn.edu, by phone at 860-486-2113, or via email to crtboxoffice@uconn.edu. Group rates are available.

Schedules, sales and COVID information is available online 24/7 at crt.uconn.edu. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday 11 am – 1 pm and one hour prior to curtain.

Please note that dates and Health and Safety policies are subject to change.

About Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre produces under a contract with Actors' Equity Association and serves as a cultural center for Connecticut and the New England region. As a professional theatre with a teaching mission, CRT fosters the development of emerging actors, designers, stage managers, directors, dramaturgs and technicians by involving them in productions led by professional guest directors and faculty members, working alongside professional guest performers, designers, and stage managers. CRT presents a wide range of material including world premieres, contemporary plays, classics of the American musical theatre, and great works from the canon of world drama presented with both traditional and experimental points of view. CRT is also the performance outlet for the Department of Dramatic Art's internationally acclaimed Puppet Arts program, the only degree-conferring puppetry program of its kind in the United States. Learn more about CRT at crt.uconn.edu.