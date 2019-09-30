Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Present RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY

Join the journey of women told through Top-40 music from co dependence to independence Combining over 60 Top-40 hit songs from "I Will Follow Him", "I Will Survive", "I Am Woman", "Stand By Your Man", "These Boots are Made for Walking", and "Piece Of My Heart", Combining excerpts of women's own stories about finding dreams, lost love, relationship issues, entering the workforce, gaining independence, and more, this show is "exhilarating!" It's more than just a story worth telling, it's a must-see and must-hear.

Vanderbilt professor Dr. Dorothy Marcic created the show based on her book, RESPECT: Women and Popular Music, where she analyzed all Top-40 female song lyrics since 1900. Popular music had come far enough so that women looked for the hero within themselves, were urged to get on their feet and make it happen, ready to stand on her own with or without a man. Messages encompassed and encouraged women to find their own dreams.

Director Kris McMurray is honored to be bring this musical premiere to Connecticut. "This is a multi-talented cast who have been given the privilege to bring these women's stories and voices to the stage." says McMurray, "The music transcends generations from the simple songs of the 30s and 40s to the pop songs of today". The cast includes Emily Gray, Erin Liddell, Maria Soaft and Erica Whitfield.

Respect - A Musical Journey runs every Friday and Saturday, only, at 8:00pm October 11th thru November 9th, 2019. Doors open at 7:15pm. Tickets are now on sale. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS are accepted. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at 860-829-1248. Reservations are recommended. Ticket price $35.00 (plus handling fee). For more information, visit our website: www.ctcabaret.com

The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is located at 31 Webster Square Road, visit the website for detailed directions. The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is Central Connecticut premiere cabaret-style theatre, patrons are welcome to bring whatever they like to eat or drink with them.





