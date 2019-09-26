Congabop to Headline 11th Annual Noche Latina

The Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Saint Joseph announced today that local Latin jazz ensemble Congabop, led by drummer Ed Fast, will headline the venue's 11th Annual Noche Latina. The performance is Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., with a pre-show reception at 6 p.m. in the Coleman Lobby.

The concert will celebrate the culture and rhythms of a wide range of Latin music's influence on jazz, ranging from the mambo mania of the 1950s to the bossa nova craze of the 1960s. Ed Fast states, "Congabop will present a special program that traces and highlights Latin American influence and contributions throughout the history of jazz."

The concert is presented in collaboration with the Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities; the USJ Department of Culture, Arts, and Languages; and the USJ Department of Social Work and Equitable Community Practice. Nelly Rojas Schwan, Ph.D., director of the BSW Program and associate professor of Social Work and Equitable Community Practice, states, "The University of Saint Joseph has been celebrating our Latino heritage for over 10 years, with an educational artistic presentation reflecting our diverse nationalities. Ed Fast and Congabop bring vibrant music and dance, blending traditional Latino rhythms and Afro Cuban and American Jazz. Latin Jazz is a cultural integration of our mixed heritage and musical experience."

She continues, "Noche Latina 2019 will be a vibrant and powerful celebration of Latin Jazz with drums, piano, guitar, trombones, horns, voice, and dance that will touch our bodies and spirits and will have us dancing in our seats and the aisles." Dr. Schwan serves as USJ's Faculty Fellow for Noche Latina and will be providing materials to enhance the audience's enjoyment and understanding of the program. These are available at autorino.usj.edu.

Ed Fast has performed in New York, across the country, and crisscrossed the globe in

productions with stars that include Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Chita Rivera, Charo, and many others. Congabop is a supergroup coalition of top artists in jazz, dance, and drumming coming together to create a unique and powerful voice. Two CD releases document the vibe and energy with appearances by iconic guitarist Larry Coryell, vocalist Linda Ransom, and legendary congero Bill Fitch. Congabop's band includes powerhouse horns and regularly features some of the most exciting horns on the scene today.

Tickets are $10 for reserved seating. Students and children are free, but a reservation is required. Tickets can be reserved by visiting autorino.usj.edu, bycalling 860.231.5555, or purchased at the door at the Frances Driscoll Box Office. The Autorino Center is located on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph, located at 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford.





