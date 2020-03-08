Comedy Night Series At Playhouse On Park Continues

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night Series, continuing on Saturday, May 16 at 8pm. Carl Yard and Karen Jaffe will co-headline.

Carl Yard is originally from the Caribbean island Barbados. Carl's comedy career started in the early 90s on the Boston Comedy scene. When he first came to America, his plan was to get an education in computer science and return to Barbados. But that all changed when he walked into Stitches Comedy Club on Commonwealth Ave in Boston. That night, Carl signed up, got on stage and rocked the house. He is now one of the top comics touring the USA today! Carl has been featured on HBO and was the opening act for The Aretha Franklin New England tour. His high energy act snatches people out of their seats and brings them into his comedy world, which he describes as comedy with a touch of spice. We dare you not to have a fun time with this gem of the Caribbean.

Karen Jaffe has been making people laugh since the age of six, when she punched an actor from Sesame Street LIVE in a rather sensitive area in from of a theater full of people. As an adult, she has found appreciative audiences in comedy clubs and independent shows all over the country, and she is a semi-finalist in the 2019 World Series of Comedy Festival. Her podcast, "Everybody Dies," will debut later this year. She has worked with such notable and varied comedians as Steward Huff, Greg Hahn, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Mark Normand.

Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night series is sponsored by Knockout Fitness. Tickets are $15, all seats reserved. This event is BYOB! You can also purchase tickets for the final Comedy Night of the season, June 6.

For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





