Comedian Tig Notaro Announced The Warner Theatre

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows.

Oct. 19, 2021  

The Warner Theatre will welcome Tig Notaro to the Main Stage on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale to Warner Members Thursday, October 21 at 11 am and to the General Public on Friday, October 22 at 10 am.

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including "Ellen," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Conan." Rolling Stone named her "one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time."

Notaro currently appears in Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" and "Star Trek: Discovery"; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show "One Mississippi" and hosts an advice podcast, Don't Ask Tig as well as the documentary film podcast, Tig and Cheryl: True Story.

To become a Warner Member or to purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


